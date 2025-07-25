Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm case prosecution adjourns, defense begins witness testimony

Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters

Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing a theatrical event tied to her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, hinting at another blockbuster moment for the superstar. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Anticipation for Taylor Swift's upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl is already incredibly high, and a new report will surely excite fans all around the world even further. The Hollywood Reporter has published a story stating that, in addition to a new full-length album, the global powerhouse is also planning on returning to movie theaters with a special event of some kind. Details about the project remain sparse, and this is the first time a visual component has been connected to the forthcoming studio effort. The Life of a Showgirl Could Hit Theaters Too According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift is planning some sort of "theatrical event," but what that means specifically isn't clear. She may be working on a concert film, which the singer-songwriter has explored in the past in a very public way and found great success doing. She could deliver a visual album of sorts, or music videos, or some sort of live performance. The sources that The Hollywood Reporter spoke to did not reveal much, and it's possible that only a handful of people know what Swift's project is, but it seems clear that something big is coming — and coming soon. The Life of a Showgirl Arrives October 3 The Life of a Showgirl is expected to arrive on Friday, October 3. According to its sources, The Hollywood Reporter states that whatever this theatrical event is will likely also be released…