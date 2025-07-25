XRP Focus, Global New Opportunities: GENIUS Act Promotes IOTA Miner and Opens a New Chapter in Smart Cloud Mining

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/25 19:38
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.219-2.66%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1464-6.21%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01426-1.92%
GET
GET$0.002429-12.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02384-3.75%
XRP
XRP$2.4348-5.79%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15258-12.87%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004457+12.63%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02353-1.79%

Against the backdrop of the continued rise in the global cryptocurrency market, the GENIUS Act recently passed by the United States has injected unprecedented policy support and legal protection into the industry. At the same time, the British cloud mining platform IOTA Miner also launched innovative free cloud mining services, attracting a large number of investors.

The core highlights of the GENIUS Act include:

Consumer protection: Through the supervision and registration of stablecoin issuers, user rights are protected and illegal activities are prevented.

Consolidating the status of the US dollar: Stablecoin issuers are required to match assets with US Treasury bonds and US dollars one by one, further strengthening the dominant position of the US dollar in the global financial system.

Promoting innovation: Establishing a clear legal framework for digital asset activities and encouraging compliant and responsible technological innovation.

US President Trump said: “The GENIUS Act will make the United States the undisputed leader in the field of digital assets, bringing huge investment and innovation to our country.”

IOTA Miner: Leveraging Policy Dividends to Innovate Cloud Mining Models

As a cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK, IOTA Miner has been committed to combining artificial intelligence with green energy since its establishment in 2018 to provide users with efficient, safe and environmentally friendly mining services. With the policy support of the GENIUS Act, IOTA Miner launched an innovative free cloud mining service. Users only need to register to get a $15 reward, and can participate in mining by purchasing contract packages to obtain stable income every day.

Advantages of IOTA Miner

✅ Sign up and get a $15 welcome bonus

New users only need to register to get a $15 bonus immediately, which can be used to purchase cloud mining contracts and easily start the digital asset journey.

✅ Green and environmentally friendly renewable energy

The platform mine is fully powered by renewable energy such as solar energy and wind energy, which can achieve efficient mining while actively practicing environmental protection.

✅ Decentralized technology and high profit potential

Combining decentralized architecture with perfect cloud mining services, it helps users to achieve steady appreciation of digital assets more safely, efficiently and conveniently.

✅ Multilingual dashboard and transparent no hidden fees

Supports multiple language interfaces, which is convenient for global users; the platform fee structure is transparent and there are no additional hidden fees.

✅ Generous alliance reward program

Participating in the alliance promotion program can get up to $80,000 in rewards and create more profit opportunities.

You will automatically receive your profit the day after you purchase the contract. When your account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw the funds to your cryptocurrency wallet or continue to purchase contracts to earn more profits.

Future Outlook: Policy and Technology Driven

The implementation of the GENIUS Act has injected strong policy momentum into the US digital asset market, while IOTA Miner’s innovative measures have opened up a new wealth growth channel for global investors.

With the continuous optimization of the policy environment and the continuous improvement of technology, more innovative platforms like IOTA Miner are expected to emerge in the future, further promoting the healthy development of the digital asset industry in a more standardized, safe and green direction.

Register and recharge now, seize this opportunity, start your smart cloud mining journey immediately, and start passive income today!

If you want to learn more about IOTA Miner or participate in its cloud mining service, please visit its official website.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

The post Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On the lookout for a Sector – Tech fund? Starting with Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX – Free Report) should not be a possibility at this time. PGTAX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective We note that PGTAX is a Sector – Tech option, and this area is loaded with many options. Found in a wide number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, tech companies are everywhere. Thus, Sector – Tech mutual funds that invest in technology let investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. History of fund/manager Putnam Funds is based in Canton, MA, and is the manager of PGTAX. The Putnam Global Technology A made its debut in January of 2009 and PGTAX has managed to accumulate roughly $650.01 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Di Yao who has been in charge of the fund since December of 2012. Performance Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. PGTAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 14.46%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 27.02%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame. It is important to note that the product’s returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund’s [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower. When looking at a fund’s performance, it…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02375-3.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013938+7.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.007531-2.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Circle taps Safe as ‘premier institutional storage solution’ for USDC stablecoin

Circle taps Safe as ‘premier institutional storage solution’ for USDC stablecoin

The tie-up will help position “USDC at the core of the Safe ecosystem,” making it “a home for institutional stablecoin DeFi."
Safe Token
SAFE$0.2888-2.95%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.246-4.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 21:00
Share
Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?

Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?

New attack vector on Bitcoin Core v30.0 has emerged, complicating already controversial upgrade
Core DAO
CORE$0.246-4.42%
Everscale
EVER$0.01868+4.12%
Unite
UNITE$0.0002845-1.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 20:57
Share

Trending News

More

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

Circle taps Safe as ‘premier institutional storage solution’ for USDC stablecoin

Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?

Next Crypto to Hit $1? Analysts Track a $0.035 DeFi Coin Already Outperforming Top 20 Tokens in ROI

Monad has launched an airdrop of MON tokens, which will be available until November 3rd.