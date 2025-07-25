Particle Network launches Universal SDK as PARTI price breaks out 45%

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/25 17:12
Particle Network has unveiled its Universal SDK for cross-chain dApp development, coinciding with an explosive breakout in PARTI price as it eyes the $0.25–$0.30 resistance.

Summary
  • Particle Network launched a Universal SDK that lets developers build chain-agnostic dApps using Universal Accounts.
  • The SDK supports Ethereum, Solana, and over a dozen EVM-compatible chains.
  • The launch is backed by co-marketing efforts and workshops with Avalanche, Polygon, and Berachain.
  • Earlier this year, Particle’s incentivized testnet attracted over 1.3 million accounts.
  • PARTI price surged 45% after breaking out of a descending channel with volume spike.
  • PARTI is now pulling back toward the $0.20 to $0.22 support zone and could target $0.25 and $0.30 next if momentum holds.

Particle Network (PARTI) has just launched its Universal SDK, making it possible for developers to build chain-agnostic dApps.

Built on Particle’s pioneering chain abstraction infrastructure, the Universal SDK gives developers access to Universal Accounts — smart accounts that work across all supported chains, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and over a dozen EVM-compatible networks.

For developers, the SDK drastically reduces the need for custom chain-specific logic, bridging flows, or backend complexity. Instead, one integration gives access to all supported networks, with future chain support added automatically by Particle at the network layer. Gas fees can be covered in commonly used tokens like USDT, ETH, BNB, or SOL, meaning developers don’t need to force users to convert tokens just to interact.

Alongside the SDK, they’re offering direct integration support, co-marketing pushes, and a series of ecosystem workshops in partnership with major chains including Avalanche (AVAX), Berachain (BERA), and Polygon (POL).

The development follows Particle’s incentivized testnet launch earlier this year, which attracted over 1.3 million accounts and demonstrated clear demand for chain abstraction.

Particle Network price prediction

PARTI price has broken out decisively from a descending channel on yesterday’s candle, which had been forming since early June, climbing approximately 45% from the breakout point around $0.20 to an intraday high of $0.29. The breakout was accompanied by a sharp spike in trading volume, reinforcing the legitimacy of the breakout.

The breakout above the channel’s upper boundary was preceded by a close above the 20-day EMA a few days ago. That EMA seems to have had acted as dynamic resistance throughout the channel and this marked the first sustained move above it since a brief attempt in mid-June.

Particle Network launches Universal SDK as PARTI price breaks out 45% - 1

While PARTI price has since pulled back to around $0.22 at the time of writing, it remains firmly above both the breakout zone and the 20 EMA. This kind of pullback is often a healthy development, potentially serving as a retest of former resistance turned support.

If the $0.20–$0.22 region holds as support, it could establish a stronger base for continued upside. Near-term resistance levels to watch are $0.25 and $0.30 — prior swing highs that may serve as profit-taking areas or consolidation points in the next leg of the move.

