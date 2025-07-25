An address bought 6 hoodie CryptoPunks with 808 ETH 2 hours ago, and holds a total of 12 CryptoPunks By: PANews 2025/07/25 15:54

ETH $3,943.25 -4.70%

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Opensea chain data, the address 0x8000df...6420 purchased a large number of 6 hoodie-style CryptoPunks at a total price of 808.4 ETH 2 hours ago. The highest price of a single item in the transaction was 148.5 ETH and the lowest was 124.99 ETH. This address currently holds a total of 12 CryptoPunks.