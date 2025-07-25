"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Ordinary investors can choose gold, silver and Bitcoin ETFs because they are convenient for investment By: PANews 2025/07/25 15:12

PANews July 25 news, Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad", suggested that ordinary investors can choose gold, silver and Bitcoin ETFs because of their convenient investment. But he reminded that ETFs are just "paper versions" of assets, similar to pictures of guns for self-defense, while physical assets are safer. He suggested holding physical gold, silver and Bitcoin under appropriate circumstances, and knowing when to choose physical assets and when to choose ETFs, so that investments can be more stable.