CryptoQuant analysis: Bitcoin's current pullback is within the normal fluctuation range By: PANews 2025/07/25 15:18

PANews reported on July 25 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that the recent maximum price drop of Bitcoin in a 5-minute time frame was 6%. Although it looked drastic visually, it was actually only 2.2% higher than the average weekly drop of 3.8%, still within the normal fluctuation range and far from reaching extreme levels. He pointed out that this decline was a standard consolidation cycle and there was no need to worry too much about market performance.