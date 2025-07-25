Four people were sentenced for building a virtual currency platform with a "backdoor" to defraud more than 77 million yuan By: PANews 2025/07/25 13:58

PANews reported on July 25 that according to the Procuratorate Daily, He and others quietly launched another set of project codes with a "backdoor" after passing the security audit, using the "backdoor" to manipulate platform data and replace and transfer the virtual currency pledged by investors on the platform. In just two months, 103 investors lost virtual currency worth about RMB 77.76 million. After the Yunmeng County Procuratorate of Hubei Province filed a public prosecution, in March this year, the court sentenced He and four others to fixed-term imprisonment ranging from thirteen to three years for the crime of fraud at first instance, and each was fined between RMB 300,000 and RMB 20,000. He was dissatisfied with the first-instance judgment and appealed. Recently, the second-instance court ruled to dismiss the appeal and uphold the original judgment.