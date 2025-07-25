The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings by 225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,825 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/25 14:02

PANews reported on July 25 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company disclosed that it has increased its holdings by 225 bitcoins and currently owns a total of 1,825 bitcoins.