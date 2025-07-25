Aguila Trades' Bitcoin long orders were partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of $2.1 million By: PANews 2025/07/25 12:51

BTC $110,899.35 -3.73%

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the BTC (20x) long position of the giant whale Aguila Trades was partially liquidated, closing 720 BTC and losing $2.1 million in this transaction.