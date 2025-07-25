[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Tests $115K Support, XRP Hits $3 As Market Correction Deepens

The crypto market is flashing bearish signals today amid a sharp sell-off. Overall, the market has dropped 6.9%, with Bitcoin sliding to $115.5K, a notable pullback from its all-time high of $123K recorded on July 14. Ethereum has broken below the key $3,600 support level, while XRP is hovering just above $3, down nearly 4% in the past 24 hours.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

The post Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:26 While meme tokens like Pepe Coin and established networks such as Tron attract headlines, many investors are now searching for projects that combine innovation, revenue-sharing and real-world utility. BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins. Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price. As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space. High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem: 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT. 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support. Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply. Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins. A Multi-Asset Platform…
The post China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event involves China initiating a cross-border QR code payment trial. Alipay and Ant International are key participants. Impact on financial security and regulatory focus on illicit finance. China’s central bank, led by Deputy Governor Lu Lei, initiated a trial of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway with Alipay and Ant International as participants. This pilot addresses cross-border fund risks, aiming to enhance financial security amid rising money laundering through digital channels, despite muted crypto market reactions. China’s Cross-Border Payment Gateway Trial with Alipay The trial operation of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway marks a milestone in China’s financial landscape. Prominent entities such as Alipay and Ant International are at the forefront, participating as the initial institutions in this venture. Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, highlighted the systemic risks posed by increased cross-border fund flows. Changes are expected in the dynamics of digital transactions, potentially enhancing transaction efficiency while tightening regulations around illicit finance. The initiative underscores China’s commitment to bolstering financial security amidst growing global fund movements. “The scale of cross-border fund flows is expanding, and the frequency is accelerating, providing opportunities for risks such as cross-border money laundering and terrorist financing. Some overseas illegal platforms transfer funds through channels such as virtual currencies and underground banks, creating a ‘resonance’ of risks at home and abroad, posing a challenge to China’s foreign exchange management and financial security.” — Lu Lei, Deputy Governor, People’s Bank of China Bitcoin and Impact of China’s Financial Initiatives Did you know? China’s latest initiative echoes the Payment Connect project of June 2025, furthering real-time cross-boundary remittances and expanding its influence on global financial systems. As of September 17, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $115,748.72 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, showing a 0.97%…
BlackRock's IBIT posted a net inflow of $60.4 on Monday, compared to outflows recorded by the other Bitcoin ETFS for the day.
