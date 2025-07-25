Strategy expands preferred stock offering to $2b as Bitcoin thesis deepens

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/25 03:46

Strategy has raised $2 billion through a preferred stock offering underwritten by Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and other major banks, quadrupling its initial target to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

The offering, priced at $90 per share with a 9% dividend, reflects strong institutional demand and marks one of the largest crypto-focused capital raises by a publicly traded company. The move reinforces Strategy’s long-standing shift toward Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

Summary
  • Strategy quadrupled its preferred stock offering to $2B to fuel further Bitcoin accumulation.
  • The move was underwritten by major banks including Morgan Stanley and Barclays, signaling growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin.

According to a Bloomberg report on July 24, Strategy abruptly quadrupled its Series A perpetual preferred stock offering mere hours before pricing, signaling blistering institutional demand.

The shares, dubbed “Stretch,” were locked in at $90 apiece with a 9% dividend, a move that effectively handed the company $2 billion in fresh ammunition for Bitcoin (BTC) acquisitions. In addition to Morgan Stanley and Barclays, TD Securities and Moelis & Co. are also underwriters.

The deal represents one of the most significant dedicated crypto capital raises in corporate history.

The scale of this pivot speaks volumes. Strategy’s ability to secure such sums, especially at sub-face-value pricing, reveals a structural shift in how institutional investors view Bitcoin’s role in treasury management. This offering attracted traditional finance giants precisely because it treats Bitcoin as what Strategy long argued it was: a baseline reserve asset.

Is Bitcoin the business model now?

Strategy’s latest $2 billion capital raise is the culmination of a five-year bet that reshaped the company’s identity. Since pivoting from business intelligence to a Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy in 2020, the firm has amassed 607,770 BTC, valued at approximately $72 billion at current prices. That hoard represents over 3% of all Bitcoin ever mined, making Strategy the largest corporate holder by a wide margin.

According to Bloomberg, Strategy’s market capitalization now stands at $116 billion, a figure that would have been unthinkable before its Bitcoin accumulation began. Its stock, MSTR, has surged 3,500% since August 2020, dwarfing Bitcoin’s own 1,100% gain and the S&P 500’s 120% rise in the same period.

Crucially, this performance isn’t tied to its legacy software business, which has seen stagnant growth. Instead, investors are valuing Strategy as a leveraged Bitcoin play, with its stock often moving 2-3x the volatility of BTC itself.

Blackrock’s IBIT bucks trend as outflows dominate rival BTC, ETH ETFs

BlackRock's IBIT posted a net inflow of $60.4 on Monday, compared to outflows recorded by the other Bitcoin ETFS for the day.
ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) providing direct exposure to XRP prepares to launch this week. Following the considerable attention already garnered by futures-based XRP ETFs, ETF expert Nate Geraci says this debut is a moment that will test the strength of investor interest. Many in the market now wait to see if the new fund […]
Eigen price spikes 33% as EigenLayer leads fresh altcoin rally

The post Eigen price spikes 33% as EigenLayer leads fresh altcoin rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EigenLayer price hovered around $2.03, up by 33% after breaking to highs of $2.09. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s move to approve a rules-based listing standard buoyed altcoins. EIGEN price also gained as the Fed cut interest rates, EigenLayer (EIGEN) is surging. Its price hovers near $2.03, currently up by 33% in 24 hours as a broader rally boosts altcoins. The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a notable resurgence amid the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and a key regulatory win for altcoins. EigenLayer price jumps 33% to retest key level As most altcoins posted minor gains in early trading on Thursday, EigenLayer’s EIGEN token experienced a dramatic 33% price increase. The EIGEN token climbed from lows of $1.50 to hit highs of $2.09, with the sharp uptick marking a significant continuation following a breakout of a descending triangle pattern. Some catalysts of the uptick include partnerships and integrations, regulatory developments and macroeconomic indicators. For instance, on September 17, 2025, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. It means the regulator is adopting a rules-based approach that will streamline the approval process for exchange-traded products on platforms like the NYSE, Nasdaq, and Cboe Global Markets. BOOM: SEC has approved the generic listings standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch (without going through all this bs every time) under ’33 Act so long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently incl about 12-15 coins. pic.twitter.com/E9FXrniXRS — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 17, 2025 EIGEN gained ground as the Federal Reserve’s rate cut supported broader risk sentiment, while optimism has also been fueled by EigenLayer’s recent partnership with Google. In the past 24 hours, trading in the protocol’s native token surged, with volumes topping \$427 million — a 260% jump alongside…
