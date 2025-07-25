ETH core developer testifies in Roman Storm defense as gov’t rests case

Eigen price spikes 33% as EigenLayer leads fresh altcoin rally

EigenLayer price hovered around $2.03, up by 33% after breaking to highs of $2.09. The US Securities and Exchange Commission's move to approve a rules-based listing standard buoyed altcoins. EIGEN price also gained as the Fed cut interest rates, EigenLayer (EIGEN) is surging. Its price hovers near $2.03, currently up by 33% in 24 hours as a broader rally boosts altcoins. The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a notable resurgence amid the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and a key regulatory win for altcoins. EigenLayer price jumps 33% to retest key level As most altcoins posted minor gains in early trading on Thursday, EigenLayer's EIGEN token experienced a dramatic 33% price increase. The EIGEN token climbed from lows of $1.50 to hit highs of $2.09, with the sharp uptick marking a significant continuation following a breakout of a descending triangle pattern. Some catalysts of the uptick include partnerships and integrations, regulatory developments and macroeconomic indicators. For instance, on September 17, 2025, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. It means the regulator is adopting a rules-based approach that will streamline the approval process for exchange-traded products on platforms like the NYSE, Nasdaq, and Cboe Global Markets. BOOM: SEC has approved the generic listings standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch (without going through all this bs every time) under '33 Act so long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently incl about 12-15 coins. pic.twitter.com/E9FXrniXRS — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 17, 2025 EIGEN gained ground as the Federal Reserve's rate cut supported broader risk sentiment, while optimism has also been fueled by EigenLayer's recent partnership with Google. In the past 24 hours, trading in the protocol's native token surged, with volumes topping \$427 million — a 260% jump alongside…