Altcoin Season Returns: SHIB Climbs 15%, BONK 140%, and ADA Nears $1

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/25 02:33
As Bitcoin dominance continues to slide in Q3 2025, traders are shifting focus to altcoins with outsized potential. In this altcoin season, previously dismissed tokens are regaining momentum.

Shiba Inu and Bonk represent a renewed wave of meme coin speculation, while Cardano is attracting capital on institutional narratives. Together, the three tokens indicate a market phase driven by a mix of hype, community strength, and real development, where sentiment cycles are moving faster than ever.

Shiba Inu: More Than a Meme

SHIB is trading at $0.00001367 with a market cap of $8 billion and a 24-hour volume of nearly $462 million.

While often still called a meme coin, SHIB has quietly built out an ecosystem. The Shibarium Layer-2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and dApps. SHIB is also used for gas fees, marking a clear move toward functionality.

Recent community DAO proposals and staking integrations have added to its infrastructure.

Whale wallets have increased holdings by over 600% in recent weeks, according to CryptoRank. On LunarCrush, SHIB recorded 6,400+ mentions and nearly 350,000 engagements in July.

These figures, paired with a 15% monthly gain, suggest that SHIB may be evolving into a hybrid token: part-meme, part-platform. In this cycle, that blend may be what keeps it relevant.

Bonk: Taking Over in Altcoin Season

BONK is trading at $0.000034 with a $2.76 billion market cap and a 24-hour volume of over $1.6 million.

BONK Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The token is now integrated into multiple Solana dApps, including Jupiter and native GameFi applications.

Though it began as a meme, BONK’s utility in liquidity provisioning and in-game use cases has grown. Exchange support has expanded, and burn campaigns have supported scarcity narratives.

Social activity remains high, with whale wallets rotating in and out, suggesting both speculation and trend-based trading.

It has gained nearly 140% in the past 30 days, and despite volatility, BONK appears to be maturing in tandem with Solana’s broader ecosystem rebound. If the altcoin season truly returns in the second half of 2025, BONK could deliver competitive performance.

Cardano: Utility Anchored in Narrative

ADA is trading at $0.81 with a $29 billion market cap and $2.4 billion in daily volume.

Cardano’s market position is supported by fundamental upgrades. The Hydra Layer-2 scaling protocol is operational, and the Mithril fast-sync update is now live. Voltaire governance milestones are also progressing, giving token holders greater control.

Stablecoin activity is increasing. Djed and USDA are both active, contributing to on-chain liquidity.

Unlike meme coins, ADA benefits from long-tail trust, and its current breakout mirrors their trend, showing how retail and institutional flows can align.

Altcoin Season: Attention is Allocation

SHIB, BONK, and ADA sit at different points on the speculation-to-utility spectrum. But all are benefiting from renewed flows in a fast-rotating market. Meme energy, protocol upgrades, and community activation have all contributed. As altcoin season accelerates, attention is proving to be a proxy for momentum. And for now, these three tokens have it.

Retail enthusiasm is rising alongside deeper on-chain activity, suggesting this altseason is no longer limited to quick pumps. Instead, even legacy tokens are evolving under market pressure, blending narrative, utility, and engagement.

When volatility returns, SHIB, BONK, and ADA show the different ways tokens can stay relevant. Whether driven by community, use case, or trader momentum, they remain in rotation—at least for now.

Blackrock's IBIT bucks trend as outflows dominate rival BTC, ETH ETFs

Blackrock's IBIT bucks trend as outflows dominate rival BTC, ETH ETFs

BlackRock's IBIT posted a net inflow of $60.4 on Monday, compared to outflows recorded by the other Bitcoin ETFS for the day.
ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here's How

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here's How

Eigen price spikes 33% as EigenLayer leads fresh altcoin rally

Eigen price spikes 33% as EigenLayer leads fresh altcoin rally

