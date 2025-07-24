Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

After Pepe and Dogecoin, investors are eyeing XYZVerse for its 6,500% return potential in the memecoin space.

Table of Contents Sports-themed memecoin XYZVerse gains momentum as presale exceeds $15m

Pepe

Dogecoin

Conclusion

Summary XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ returns as presale tops $15m in Stage 13.

Sports-powered XYZVerse could rival DOGE and PEPE in visibility.

Early XYZ buyers see 19x gains; token burn, airdrops fuel momentum.

Investors who profited from Pepe and Dogecoin are turning their attention to a new meme-based cryptocurrency. XYZVerse is creating a buzz with its promise of over 6,500% potential returns. This emerging coin is drawing significant interest, suggesting it could be the next big opportunity in the meme coin landscape.

Sports-themed memecoin XYZVerse gains momentum as presale exceeds $15m

XYZVerse is drawing investor attention with a unique pitch: blending sports fandom with meme-driven virality. The platform’s native token, XYZ, is at the center of a fast-moving presale campaign that has already raised over $15 million, with investors locking in prices as low as $0.0001 in early stages.

Currently in Stage 13 of its presale, the token is priced at $0.005, up significantly from its initial valuation. If XYZVerse hits its projected listing price of $0.10, early investors stand to realize gains of up to 19x, with some forecasting long-term returns as high as 50x to 100x.

Tokenomics and community incentives

The XYZVerse team — composed of blockchain veterans — has built a tokenomics model focused on sustainability and engagement:

15% of token supply allocated to liquidity.

10% set aside for community rewards, such as airdrops and staking incentives.

A planned deflationary burn of 17.13% to reduce supply and support long-term value.

An Ambassador Airdrop Program is currently live, allowing early supporters to earn XYZ through content creation and community outreach. These incentives are designed to build momentum ahead of the token’s debut on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Path to mass adoption

Looking ahead, XYZVerse plans to leverage partnerships with major sports personalities to broaden awareness and bridge the gap between crypto-native users and traditional sports fans. The goal is to create an entertainment-finance ecosystem that combines speculative upside with mainstream cultural traction.

With presale demand accelerating and institutional-style structuring behind the scenes, XYZVerse is positioning itself as a potential breakout in the memecoin category — one that could rival legacy players like DOGE and PEPE in visibility, if not in scale.

Pepe

Pepe (PEPE) has been active in the crypto market lately. In the past month, its price jumped by 56.92%, showing strong interest from traders. Over the last week, PEPE’s price rose by 8.33%, continuing its upward trend. However, over six months, the price has dipped by 9.15%, indicating some volatility.

Currently, PEPE trades between $0.00001227 and $0.00001520. The nearest resistance level is at $0.00001637. If the price moves above this, it could target the next resistance at $0.00001930. On the downside, immediate support is at $0.00001050. Falling below this could lead to the second support at $0.000007567.

Technical indicators offer mixed signals. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are close, at $0.00001399 and $0.00001383. This suggests steady price action. The RSI is at 49.43, near neutral territory, indicating the market is neither overbought nor oversold. The stochastic value of 54.95 also points to a balanced market. The MACD level of 9.610 shows moderate momentum. These factors suggest PEPE might continue to trade within its current range for now.

Dogecoin

Over the past week, Dogecoin’s price increased by 30.12%. In the last month, it surged by 72.06%. However, over the past six months, the price decreased by 26.04%. Currently, Dogecoin is trading between $0.22 and $0.31.

The Relative Strength Index is at 42.36, suggesting the coin is neither overbought nor oversold. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are $0.27 and $0.26, showing a slight upward trend. The MACD level is -0.001379, which may indicate possible upward momentum soon.

If the price rises, it could reach the nearest resistance level at $0.34, an increase of about 9.68% from $0.31. Breaking this, the next resistance is at $0.43, offering a potential gain of approximately 38.71%. On the downside, the nearest support level is at $0.16. A drop to this level would mean a decrease of around 27.27% from $0.22.

Conclusion

PEPE and DOGE have performed well, but XYZVerse, the first all-sport memecoin, aims to surpass them by uniting sports fans and targeting significant growth.

To learn more about XYZ, visit its website, Telegram, and Twitter.