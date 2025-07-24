Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:45
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.000754-0.02%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19685-4.18%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000719-4.64%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1439-1.43%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

After Pepe and Dogecoin, investors are eyeing XYZVerse for its 6,500% return potential in the memecoin space.

Table of Contents

  • Sports-themed memecoin XYZVerse gains momentum as presale exceeds $15m 
  • Pepe
  • Dogecoin
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ returns as presale tops $15m in Stage 13.
  • Sports-powered XYZVerse could rival DOGE and PEPE in visibility.
  • Early XYZ buyers see 19x gains; token burn, airdrops fuel momentum.

Investors who profited from Pepe and Dogecoin are turning their attention to a new meme-based cryptocurrency. XYZVerse is creating a buzz with its promise of over 6,500% potential returns. This emerging coin is drawing significant interest, suggesting it could be the next big opportunity in the meme coin landscape.

Sports-themed memecoin XYZVerse gains momentum as presale exceeds $15m 

XYZVerse is drawing investor attention with a unique pitch: blending sports fandom with meme-driven virality. The platform’s native token, XYZ, is at the center of a fast-moving presale campaign that has already raised over $15 million, with investors locking in prices as low as $0.0001 in early stages.

Currently in Stage 13 of its presale, the token is priced at $0.005, up significantly from its initial valuation. If XYZVerse hits its projected listing price of $0.10, early investors stand to realize gains of up to 19x, with some forecasting long-term returns as high as 50x to 100x.

Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside - 1

Tokenomics and community incentives

The XYZVerse team — composed of blockchain veterans — has built a tokenomics model focused on sustainability and engagement:

  • 15% of token supply allocated to liquidity.
  • 10% set aside for community rewards, such as airdrops and staking incentives.
  • A planned deflationary burn of 17.13% to reduce supply and support long-term value.

An Ambassador Airdrop Program is currently live, allowing early supporters to earn XYZ through content creation and community outreach. These incentives are designed to build momentum ahead of the token’s debut on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Path to mass adoption

Looking ahead, XYZVerse plans to leverage partnerships with major sports personalities to broaden awareness and bridge the gap between crypto-native users and traditional sports fans. The goal is to create an entertainment-finance ecosystem that combines speculative upside with mainstream cultural traction.

With presale demand accelerating and institutional-style structuring behind the scenes, XYZVerse is positioning itself as a potential breakout in the memecoin category — one that could rival legacy players like DOGE and PEPE in visibility, if not in scale.

Pepe

Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside - 2

Pepe (PEPE) has been active in the crypto market lately. In the past month, its price jumped by 56.92%, showing strong interest from traders. Over the last week, PEPE’s price rose by 8.33%, continuing its upward trend. However, over six months, the price has dipped by 9.15%, indicating some volatility.

Currently, PEPE trades between $0.00001227 and $0.00001520. The nearest resistance level is at $0.00001637. If the price moves above this, it could target the next resistance at $0.00001930. On the downside, immediate support is at $0.00001050. Falling below this could lead to the second support at $0.000007567.

Technical indicators offer mixed signals. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are close, at $0.00001399 and $0.00001383. This suggests steady price action. The RSI is at 49.43, near neutral territory, indicating the market is neither overbought nor oversold. The stochastic value of 54.95 also points to a balanced market. The MACD level of 9.610 shows moderate momentum. These factors suggest PEPE might continue to trade within its current range for now.

Dogecoin

Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside - 3

Over the past week, Dogecoin’s price increased by 30.12%. In the last month, it surged by 72.06%. However, over the past six months, the price decreased by 26.04%. Currently, Dogecoin is trading between $0.22 and $0.31.

The Relative Strength Index is at 42.36, suggesting the coin is neither overbought nor oversold. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are $0.27 and $0.26, showing a slight upward trend. The MACD level is -0.001379, which may indicate possible upward momentum soon.

If the price rises, it could reach the nearest resistance level at $0.34, an increase of about 9.68% from $0.31. Breaking this, the next resistance is at $0.43, offering a potential gain of approximately 38.71%. On the downside, the nearest support level is at $0.16. A drop to this level would mean a decrease of around 27.27% from $0.22.

Conclusion

PEPE and DOGE have performed well, but XYZVerse, the first all-sport memecoin, aims to surpass them by uniting sports fans and targeting significant growth.

To learn more about XYZ, visit its website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

The post ‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Critics have hailed Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as a “masterpiece,” indicating potential Academy Awards success as it boasts near-perfect scores on review aggregators Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews. Leonardo DiCaprio stars in “One Battle After Another,” which opens in theaters next week. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Key Facts “One Battle After Another” boasts a nearly perfect 97 out of a possible 100 on Metacritic based on its first 31 reviews, making it the highest-rated movie of this decade on Metacritic’s best movies of all time list. The movie also has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on the first 56 reviews, with only two reviews considered “rotten,” or negative. The Associated Press hailed the movie as “an American masterpiece,” noting the movie touches on topical political themes and depicts a society where “gun violence, white power and immigrant deportations recur in an ongoing dance, both farcical and tragic.” The movie stars DiCaprio as an ex-revolutionary who reunites with former accomplices to rescue his 16-year-old daughter when she goes missing, and Anderson has said the movie was inspired by the 1990 novel, “Vineland.” Most critics have described the movie as an action thriller with notable chase scenes, which jumps in time from DiCaprio’s character’s early days with fictional revolutionary group, the French 75, to about 15 years later, when he is pursued by foe and military leader Captain Steven Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn. The Warner Bros.-produced film was made on a big budget, estimated to be between $130 million and $175 million, and co-stars Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor. When Will ‘one Battle After Another’ Open In Theaters And Streaming? The move opens in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.381-3.95%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.00021+0.86%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.91+31.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:35
Share
DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx

DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx

The post DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple is expanding its role in digital asset infrastructure through a new partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton, according to a Sept. 18 announcement. According to the firm, the collaboration introduces trading and lending tools built around tokenized collateral and stablecoins, marking a push to bridge traditional markets with blockchain-based liquidity. The initiative is anchored on DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), which will now list Ripple’s US dollar stablecoin (RLUSD) alongside sgBENJI, the tokenized version of Franklin Templeton’s OnChain US Dollar Short-Term Money Market Fund. This pairing allows institutional clients to exchange stable assets directly, providing both portfolio flexibility and yield opportunities not typically available in volatile crypto markets. Instead of allocating funds to Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP, where sharp price movements arguably erode value, clients can rotate into sgBENJI and maintain round-the-clock liquidity. These firms’ executives have framed this development as a step forward in institutionalizing tokenized securities. Ripple President Monica Long noted that tokenized assets must offer utility and liquid secondary markets to achieve their potential. She pointed to this collaboration as an example of how stablecoins and tokenized funds can work together to provide practical financial infrastructure. Franklin Templeton to expand to XRP Ledger Franklin Templeton is preparing to expand its token interoperability by launching sgBENJI on the XRP Ledger. Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized that tokenization can “reshape the global financial ecosystem” and highlighted the role of the blockchain network in unlocking new use cases for securities trading. According to RWA.xyz data, the fund is already live on seven other blockchains, including Stellar, Arbitrum, and Base, and currently manages more than $736 million in tokenized assets. The integration with the XRP Ledger is expected to push adoption further and strengthen cross-chain functionality. At the same time, DBS is preparing to allow…
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05434+2.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02365-5.47%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12914-8.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:55
Share
Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14)

Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14)

The post Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. October started out with the crypto market seeing impressive gains. However,  the assets have encountered a downturn due to escalating trade war tensions between the United States and China.  Crypto Market Bleeds as U.S.–China Trade War Heats Up The crypto market crash began shortly after President Trump announced a proposed 100% tariff on Chinese imports, effective November 1, 2025. The market recovered on the late hours of Sunday into Monday, but has since resumed its downturn. On Tuesday, October 14, tensions deepened when China and the United States began imposing new port fees on each other’s shipping operations, extending the trade war to the transport sector.  Reuters reported that China confirmed it would collect “special charges” on U.S.-built, owned, or operated vessels, while exempting its domestic ships. The United States, in response, implemented tariffs on imported timber, furniture, and kitchen cabinets, most of which originate from China. China’s Ministry of Commerce warned that it “will fight to the end if the U.S. wants a trade war,” but also left room for diplomacy: “If there’s a talk, the door remains open.” The statement did little to calm markets. Traders are bracing for prolonged economic friction between the two superpowers. Market analyst Ted Pillows attributed today’s slump directly to Beijing’s response.  🇨🇳🇺🇸 China says it will “fight to the end” if US wants a trade war. “If you wish to negotiate, our door remains open.” Today’s dump is because of this. Uncertainty. Trump needs to end this. Clarity = pump. — Ted (@TedPillows) October 14, 2025 Analysts noted that renewed U.S.–China hostilities had prompted large-scale profit-taking after early strong performances. Fear Creeps Back Into the Market The Fear & Greed Index for Bitcoin is now in the “Fear” zone, showing that investors are feeling anxious. Data from Glassnode indicates that funding rates…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002253+1.66%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05599-2.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014045+7.38%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/14 18:07
Share

Trending News

More

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx

Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14)

AI Tokens Are the Next Crypto Trend—Ozak AI Is Leading the List

US AI Chipmaker Eyes Cerebras Global Growth Amid UAE Stargate Project