U.S. House of Representatives promotes the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, emphasizing its non-partisan nature

Ripple is expanding its role in digital asset infrastructure through a new partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton, according to a Sept. 18 announcement. According to the firm, the collaboration introduces trading and lending tools built around tokenized collateral and stablecoins, marking a push to bridge traditional markets with blockchain-based liquidity. The initiative is anchored on DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), which will now list Ripple's US dollar stablecoin (RLUSD) alongside sgBENJI, the tokenized version of Franklin Templeton's OnChain US Dollar Short-Term Money Market Fund. This pairing allows institutional clients to exchange stable assets directly, providing both portfolio flexibility and yield opportunities not typically available in volatile crypto markets. Instead of allocating funds to Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP, where sharp price movements arguably erode value, clients can rotate into sgBENJI and maintain round-the-clock liquidity. These firms' executives have framed this development as a step forward in institutionalizing tokenized securities. Ripple President Monica Long noted that tokenized assets must offer utility and liquid secondary markets to achieve their potential. She pointed to this collaboration as an example of how stablecoins and tokenized funds can work together to provide practical financial infrastructure. Franklin Templeton to expand to XRP Ledger Franklin Templeton is preparing to expand its token interoperability by launching sgBENJI on the XRP Ledger. Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized that tokenization can "reshape the global financial ecosystem" and highlighted the role of the blockchain network in unlocking new use cases for securities trading. According to RWA.xyz data, the fund is already live on seven other blockchains, including Stellar, Arbitrum, and Base, and currently manages more than $736 million in tokenized assets. The integration with the XRP Ledger is expected to push adoption further and strengthen cross-chain functionality. At the same time, DBS is preparing to allow…