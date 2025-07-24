Two Men Involved in New York Crypto Kidnapping and Torture Case Released on Million-Dollar Bail

By: PANews
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Decrypt , two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a Bitcoin trader in New York were recently released on bail of $ 1 million each, despite facing charges of up to life imprisonment. It is reported that the judge approved the bail request in consideration of doubts in the witness testimony and the different statements of both parties. The prosecutor said that the two had threatened and tortured the victim with violence for up to two weeks in an attempt to force him to hand over his crypto assets. The defense said that the victim was not forcibly controlled. The case reflects the surge in "wrench attack" cases in the cryptocurrency field in recent years, and experts call for strengthening self-protection measures. The two defendants are currently required to wear electronic monitoring devices and hand in their passports, awaiting subsequent trials.

