Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy

CHANGE $0.00179438 +9.52%

PANews reported on July 24 that Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) held an opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq today, marking the company's official name change to Tron Inc. The ceremony was hosted by Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain and global advisor of Tron Inc., and was broadcast live at the Nasdaq market in Times Square, New York. Tron Inc. was formerly SRM Entertainment, a Nasdaq-listed company. The company announced in June this year that it would launch a TRX token reserve strategy of up to $210 million.