IMF: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund accumulates Bitcoin to meet program conditions By: PANews 2025/07/24 23:05

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, the International Monetary Fund said: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund's accumulation of Bitcoin meets the planned conditions. El Salvador's Bitcoin holdings are in line with the country's planned commitments. The total amount of Bitcoin held in the Salvadoran government wallet remains unchanged.