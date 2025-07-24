ZRC price soars 50% as Zircuit unveils “Hyperliquid for AI Trading”

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/24 17:36
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008573-8.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08046-4.32%
Zircuit
ZRC$0.0153-4.96%

Zircuit has unveiled a new AI-powered trading product, catalyzing a sharp rally in its ZRC token, which is up over 50% in the past 24 hours.

Summary
  • Zircuit unveiled an AI-powered cross-chain trading engine with alpha detection and automatic routing
  • The engine will inherit the same security stack that guards Zircuit’s flagship Deposit Vaults
  • $10M ZRC grant program planned for Q4 to support AI model development.
  • ZRC token surges 50% in 24 hours, fueled by the announcement.

Zircuit (ZRC) has just announced the upcoming launch of its new product the team dubbed “Hyperliquid for AI Trading” — an advanced AI-powered trading engine designed to deliver real-time signal detection and lightning-fast trade execution across multiple blockchain networks.

Built to operate on Ethereum-compatible EVM chains and Solana (SOL), the platform will enable users to deploy automated strategies with just one click, removing the hassle of wallet management, gas fees, and slippage.

At its core, Zircuit’s AI engine uses proprietary AI algorithms to scan both on-chain and off-chain data sources, surfacing profitable trading opportunities. The platform’s cross-chain auto-routing system ensures users always get the best price by dynamically executing trades on the best venues across supported blockchains without manual intervention.

ZRC price soars 50% as Zircuit unveils “Hyperliquid for AI Trading" - 1

The product is set to enter a closed beta phase in late July for existing Zircuit vault users, with a full public launch and developer SDK slated for August this year.

Two flagship products, one mission

Zircuit’s new AI trading engine complements its flagship Deposit Vaults, which offer a capital-efficient and secure way for users to earn passive yield with transparent, on-chain protection. The vaults currently secure over $950M in assets across stablecoins, Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin (BTC).

By integrating AI-powered trade automation and cross-chain liquidity, Zircuit now caters to both passive income seekers and active traders without compromising on security or usability. Importantly, every contract within the new AI trading engine will inherit the same battle-tested security stack that protects Zircuit’s vaults.

ZRC technical analysis

According to the official blog post, the rollout plan includes a $10 million ZRC token grant program in Q4 to foster community innovation in AI trading.

This may have ignited today’s 18% rally, building on yesterday’s 27% gain. Over the past 24 hours, the ZRC price is up over 50%, with trading volume surging over 300%.

The token has now broken out of the previous consolidation range and is approaching key resistance near its pre-breakdown lower high. With the next resistance target at $0.55, bulls may still have room to run, but the RSI is currently overbought at 76, suggesting a pullback or short-term consolidation is likely before the next leg higher.

ZRC price soars 50% as Zircuit unveils “Hyperliquid for AI Trading" - 2
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto execs met with US lawmakers to discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills

Crypto execs met with US lawmakers to discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives and Senate met with cryptocurrency industry leaders in three separate roundtable events this week. Members of the US Congress met with key figures in the cryptocurrency industry to discuss issues and potential laws related to the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and a market structure.On Tuesday, a group of lawmakers that included Alaska Representative Nick Begich and Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno met with Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor and others in a roundtable event regarding the BITCOIN Act, a bill to establish a strategic Bitcoin (BTC) reserve. The discussion was hosted by the advocacy organization Digital Chamber and its affiliates, the Digital Power Network and Bitcoin Treasury Council.“Legislators and the executives at yesterday’s roundtable agree, there is a need [for] a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve law to ensure its longevity for America’s financial future,” Hailey Miller, director of government affairs and public policy at Digital Power Network, told Cointelegraph. “Most attendees are looking for next steps, which may mean including the SBR within the broader policy frameworks already advancing.“Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$110,808.17-3.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02388-4.89%
MAY
MAY$0.02989-3.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 03:30
Share
Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Desks still pass that story around because it’s proof that one coin can change everything. And the question that always […] The post Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story appeared first on Coindoo.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0017579+5.23%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002253+1.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 04:39
Share
Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

TLDRs; Salesforce announces a $15 billion investment in San Francisco to expand AI development and workforce programs. The company will launch an AI Incubator Hub to support early-stage startups and nurture talent. Trailhead AI courses aim to upskill employees and the local community in cutting-edge technology. Benioff family donations now exceed $1 billion in Bay [...] The post Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08021-5.18%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005703-8.83%
Edge
EDGE$0.25969-6.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto execs met with US lawmakers to discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills

Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

New California Law Stops Forced Liquidation of Unclaimed Cryptocurrencies

XRP ontploft 8% na $30 miljard instroom – is dit het begin van nieuwe bull fase?