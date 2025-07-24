Ghana’s Central Bank plans to launch crypto regulatory framework to promote digital assets

PANews reported on July 24 that the Central Bank of Ghana plans to introduce a licensing system for crypto platforms to regulate digital assets and capture related revenues. Central Bank Governor Johnson Asiama revealed that the regulatory framework is expected to be submitted to parliament for review in September this year.

The new bill aims to use cryptocurrencies to promote cross-border trade, attract strategic investments, and collect financial data to advance the country’s digital asset sector.

Earlier news, the Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana said: Ghana is finalizing the regulatory framework for cryptocurrency transactions .