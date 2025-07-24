Huang Licheng closed his position of 1,229 ETH and lost $80,000. The long positions of ETH, PUMP and HYPE still had a floating loss of about $8.711 million

By: PANews
2025/07/24 16:05
Hyperliquid
HYPE$37.94-8.13%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003732-10.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07935-5.98%
Ethereum
ETH$3,925.55-5.43%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, Huang Licheng closed 1,229 ETH positions in the past hour, with a loss of about $80,000. Currently, his long positions in ETH, PUMP and HYPE still have a floating loss of about $8.711 million.

