Here’s how to get Takashi Murakami’s 108 Flowers Revised NFT card

Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is launching a collection of NFT cards inspired by his physical works. Will you be one of the on-chain users minting the card collection on July 31?

Summary
  • Takashi Murakami’s card collection, 108 Flowers Revised, will be available to mint on July 31.
  • Traders do not need to have prior crypto experience or hold any special NFTs to purchase it on-chain.

On July 24, Takashi Murakami informed his X followers that his physical card collection titled “108 Flowers Revised” will finally be available on-chain for collectors in NFT form. The card collection consists of 108 different “Murakami.Flowers” blossoms, inspired by the artist’s physical trading cards.

“My collectible trading cards — inspired by my physical works — are now on-chain. You can mint them directly in the @baseapp. No crypto experience needed. Just tap and begin,” wrote Takashi Murakami on his account.

The card collection 108 Flowers first debuted physically in January 2024. The 108 trading cards are categorized based on rarities which include Common, Rare, Super Rare, Ultra Rare, and Special Art. The 108 Flowers Revised collection is the latest edition of the previous card collection, with new characters like the flying dragons joining the original lineup.

Minting will take place on July 31 at 00:00 UTC through the Base (BASE) app. Users will be able to mint them on the Base network and gain five cards per NFT pack. As mentioned by the creator himself, anyone can purchase an NFT card pack without prior crypto experience needed.

In addition, they would not need to hold a Murakami.Flowers NFT from a previous collection to participate in the event.

How to mint Takashi Murakami’s 108 Flowers Revised NFT collection?

Users can mint the NFT card collection 108 Flowers Revised starting from July 31 once it is launched on the Kaikai Kiki Marketplace. According to the guide, users must make a free account on the marketplace to participate in the campaign.

KaiKai Kiki Marketplace is the the official marketplace created for Takashi Murakami and Kaikai Kiki digital collectible NFTs.

After making an account, the user must connect their digital wallet to the Kiki Marketplace. If you don’t have a digital wallet, the site will make one for you. Next, choose the number of card packs you would like to purchase.

Payment can be made through credit cards or Base cryptocurrency connected through the digital wallet. Once payment is complete, packs will be minted directly and made available in the digital wallet.

A feature that comes with the card collectibles lets users choose to reveal the randomized card immediately or view the packs on their profile page on the Kaikai Kiki Marketplace. Revealing your cards will show which cards from the 108 variations are available in each pack.

It’s important to note that users will not be able to trade packs, linking each card purchased only to the owner.

Who is Takashi Murakami?

Takashi Murakami is a renowned contemporary Japanese artist known for blending traditional Japanese art with pop culture, anime, and commercial aesthetics. Born in Tokyo in 1962, Murakami studied traditional Nihonga painting but later shifted toward a style that blurs the lines between high and low art, leading to his development of the “Superflat” theory.

One of Murakami’s most iconic motifs is the smiling flower; depicted as brightly colored blooms with cheerful, cartoonish faces. These flowers, often seen in repeating patterns or overwhelming fields, have become a symbol of joy, innocence, and mass-produced happiness.

Throughout his career, Murakami has collaborated with major brands like Louis Vuitton and artists like New Jeans and Billie Eilish, merging art and commercial culture

