PUMP crashes 20% as Pump.fun founder says airdrop not coming soon, legal pressure mounts

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/24 14:01
FUNToken
FUN$0.005302+1.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008361-10.95%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003696-11.15%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00165-9.78%
SOON
SOON$0.9229+7.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008787-8.37%

PUMP, the native token of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, fell sharply on Thursday, July 24 after its founder said an airdrop was not coming soon and legal challenges intensified.

Summary
  • PUMP has dropped 52% since its July 16 peak amid fading airdrop hype.
  • Founder confirms the airdrop is still planned, but not happening soon.
  • Legal complaints now target Solana and Jito leadership under U.S. RICO law.

The token declined 17% from a local high of $0.00369 to a low of $0.00305 within 24 hours. As of press time, it had slightly recovered to $0.003243, still down 11% on the day and over 40% for the week.

The decline follows a steady selloff since Pump.fun’s (PUMP) launch earlier this month. The token, which debuted at $0.004 during its presale, briefly rallied to an all-time high of $0.0068 on July 16 before losing momentum. It is now trading more than 52% below that peak.

Airdrop expectations walked back

The token’s decline deepened after Pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen said that while an airdrop is still planned, it won’t arrive anytime soon. Speaking in a July 23 interview with Michael “ThreadGuy” Jerome, Cohen said the team aims to deliver a meaningful airdrop but will prioritize execution and ecosystem growth over rushing the timeline.

“We’re going to keep our word… but the airdrop is not going to take place in the immediate future,” Cohen said. The comments came a day after the token slipped below its initial coin offering price of $0.004, prompting further sell pressure from traders expecting near-term distribution.

Legal action widens to Solana and Jito

Meanwhile, legal pressure is mounting. On July 23, Burwick Law and Wolf Popper filed an expanded lawsuit against Pump.fun, adding the Solana Foundation, Solana Labs, and members of the Jito team.

The amended complaint accuses them of participating in a scheme that may have violated U.S. financial laws, including the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and various securities and anti-money laundering rules.

Co-founders of Solana Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal, executives of the Solana Foundation, and the management of Jito Labs are among the defendants. According to the plaintiffs, these parties actively participated in the design of the token and fee structure for the Pump.fun ecosystem rather than just being spectators.

The complaint claims that Pump.fun, operated by the UK-based Baton Corporation, lacks proper user verification, fails to monitor for suspicious activity, and exposes users to financial crime risks. The Solana Foundation and Jito Labs have not responded publicly. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.007013-4.14%
KIND
KIND$0.00084-23.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01613+25.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009147-4.87%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12901-10.29%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.874-6.92%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08
Share
Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

TLDRs; Salesforce announces a $15 billion investment in San Francisco to expand AI development and workforce programs. The company will launch an AI Incubator Hub to support early-stage startups and nurture talent. Trailhead AI courses aim to upskill employees and the local community in cutting-edge technology. Benioff family donations now exceed $1 billion in Bay [...] The post Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07881-5.72%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005756-8.09%
Edge
EDGE$0.26247-5.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

New California Law Stops Forced Liquidation of Unclaimed Cryptocurrencies

XRP ontploft 8% na $30 miljard instroom – is dit het begin van nieuwe bull fase?