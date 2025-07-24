Publicly listed company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency acquisition costs have reached $9.6 million

By: PANews
2025/07/24 11:48
Solana
SOL$192.76-1.51%
SUI
SUI$2.6935-6.04%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.19-7.84%

PANews reported on July 24 that Lion Group (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has purchased additional SUI tokens, bringing the total acquisition cost of its HYPE, SOL and SUI tokens to approximately $9.6 million. These tokens are a core component of LGHL's strategic reserve funds, which are dedicated to investing in the next-generation Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem. As of July 23, 2025, LGHL's reserve asset holdings are as follows: 128,929 HYPE, 6,629 SOL, and 1,015,680 SUI.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006973-4.25%
KIND
KIND$0.00086-20.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017266+31.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Solana Locks In Institutions: Korea Stablecoin Pact, CME Record Demand, $223M Q3 REV

Solana Locks In Institutions: Korea Stablecoin Pact, CME Record Demand, $223M Q3 REV

Solana moved into Korea’s regulated finance lane today. The Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with Wavebridge, a Seoul-based infrastructure firm, to explore a Korean won-pegged stablecoin and institutional tokenization products. Korean outlet Maeil Business Newspaper and multiple crypto media confirmed the agreement on Oct. 14. The scope goes beyond a single token. Materials […] The post Solana Locks In Institutions: Korea Stablecoin Pact, CME Record Demand, $223M Q3 REV appeared first on CoinChapter.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0010415+2.40%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05567-4.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008475-10.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 16:02
Share
Bitcoin Update: breekt BTC onder $107.000 of richting $150.000?

Bitcoin Update: breekt BTC onder $107.000 of richting $150.000?

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Dit weekend heeft Bitcoin een harde knal ontvangen met een daling van 13%. Bij altcoins liep dit getal soms zelfs op tot een daling van 35%. Analisten speculeren nu over of dit de start van een echte bear market is of dat het een gezonde correctie is. Eén zone lijkt te bepalen wat BTC doet. In zijn nieuwe Bitcoin Update neemt Elroy Heisterkamp je mee in geopolitiek nieuws, de digitale euro en belangrijke koersniveaus. Check het in de video! Bitcoin update: Geopolitiek, digitale euro en altseason In zijn nieuwe Bitcoin Update neemt Elroy je mee in een aantal belangrijke onderwerpen met invloed op Bitcoin. Als eerste neemt hij ons mee in geopolitiek nieuws met de nieuwe tarieven van Amerikaanse president Donald Trump. Deze lijken het begin te zijn van de crash van dit weekend. Ook neemt hij je mee in waarschuwingen van het International Monetary Fund (IMF) en de beslissing van de Europese Centrale Bank (ECB). Deze besluit later deze maand over de digitale euro. Elroy denkt dat dit in combinatie met de Amerikaanse overheid shutdown een basis kan vormen voor een altseason. Check in de video waarom hij dit denkt! Bear market of tijdelijke dip? Elroy ziet een belangrijke zone om in de gaten te houden. Deze zone bepaalt de volgende bewegingen van Bitcoin en de rest van de cryptomarkt. Als de zone blijft staan, verwacht hij dat de bull market nog verder aan kan houden. Hij noemt hier hoge targets, waaronder $150.000. Als BTC dit essentiële niveau verliest, verwacht Elroy een ‘echte bear market’. Hij maakt een belangrijke koppeling aan macro-economische invloeden. Ook haalt hij de enorme liquidaties aan, die meer lijken te zijn dan alleen ruis. Voor de bear market zet hij $89.000 als target. Maar welk niveau is zo belangrijk om in de gaten te houden? En hoe waarschijnlijk is een bear market? Check het in de video! Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin Update: breekt BTC onder $107.000 of richting $150.000? is geschreven door Elroy Heisterkamp en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,704.68-3.71%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.03465+5.47%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002829-6.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 16:16
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Solana Locks In Institutions: Korea Stablecoin Pact, CME Record Demand, $223M Q3 REV

Bitcoin Update: breekt BTC onder $107.000 of richting $150.000?

Polychain-backed Enso Network activates mainnet, launches token on Ethereum and BNB

Cardano News: Analyzing how $0.667 could dictate ADA’s next move As Mutuum Finance Emerges As The Best Crypto To Buy