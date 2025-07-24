WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/24 09:19

USDC $0.9991 -0.01% ETH $3,986.24 -4.26%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address once again spent 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH at an average price of $3,566.88. In the past six days, a total of 10,574.25 ETH (about $37.98 million) has been purchased at an average price of $3,591.61, with a current floating profit of $511,000.