Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP By: PANews 2025/07/24 08:52

MORE $0.0242 -3.70% PUMP $0.003787 -10.17% NOW $0.00376 -4.56%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as PUMP continues to fall, Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng (Machi Big Brother)'s PUMP long position has now suffered a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he is still continuing to increase his position in PUMP.