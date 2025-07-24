JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic." Analysts pointed out that the current market size of $260 billion may only grow by 2-3 times in a few years, far lower than the US Treasury Secretary's previous expectation of breaking through $2 trillion in 2028.

The report pointed out that although the GENIUS Act has established a regulatory framework for stablecoins, it will take time to improve the payment infrastructure and ecosystem. Currently, USDT and USDC account for more than 60% of the market share, but stablecoins only account for 1% of global capital flows. Analysts believe that due to investors' conservative attitude towards cash management, it is difficult to use stablecoins as a mainstream liquidity alternative in the short term. JPMorgan Chase emphasized that although stablecoins have the advantage of instant settlement in the field of cross-border payments, merchant acceptance is still higher than that of ordinary consumers.