Trump: Simple tariffs of 15% to 50% will be imposed on most countries By: PANews 2025/07/24 07:11

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, on the 23rd local time, US President Trump said that simple tariffs of 15% to 50% would be imposed on most other countries in the world. Trump also said that the United States is in serious negotiations with the European Union and will allow them to pay lower tariffs if they agree to open up to American companies.