The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30 By: PANews 2025/07/24 07:01

PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has completed a 180-day report (the first encryption policy report) and will be publicly released on July 30.