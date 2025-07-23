The US government's AI.Gov official website is officially launched, focusing on Trump's AI strategy By: PANews 2025/07/23 23:55

TRUMP $6.206 -1.42% AI $0.08097 -3.83%

PANews reported on July 23 that the US government launched a new AI.Gov official website today, systematically launching the "American AI Action Plan", proposing three pillar strategies of "accelerating innovation, building AI infrastructure, and leading international AI diplomacy and security". The plan was led by President Trump in the early days of his second term, emphasizing the improvement of national AI competitiveness by reducing regulation, supporting open source AI, strengthening infrastructure and international cooperation, and promoting the application of AI in key areas such as medicine, manufacturing, and national defense, in order to consolidate the United States' global AI leadership.