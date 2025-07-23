The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:36
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008647-8.78%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001852-10.74%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

New crypto priced under $0.01 claims 120,000% upside as investors wonder if it can outpace Cardano in the next bull run.

Summary
  • New $0.005 crypto targets 120,000% gains, aims to rival Cardano.
  • Sports-backed token eyes 1,000x ROI as presale gains traction.
  • This token is crowned Best New Meme Project in booming crypto market.

A new cryptocurrency priced at just half a cent is turning heads with its bold ambitions. Claiming potential gains of up to 120,000%, it aims to challenge established players like Cardano. Early investors are already reaping significant rewards. Could this low-cost token be poised to disrupt the market and deliver extraordinary returns?

Sports-fueled memecoin XYZ Eyes 1,000x ROI as presale heats up

XYZVerse, a new entrant in the crowded memecoin market, is capturing investor attention with a novel formula: combining crypto speculation with the global passion for sports. Its native token, XYZ, is tailored for fans of football, MMA, basketball, and esports — tapping into a multibillion-dollar audience and community culture.

Positioning itself as a contender for “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) status in the meme-token sphere, XYZVerse was recently named Best New Meme Project, bolstering its credibility in a volatile market known for fleeting hype cycles.

The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally - 1

Token metrics & market outlook

The XYZ token is currently in presale, where early-stage valuation has already climbed significantly:

  • Initial Presale Price: $0.0001
  • Current Price: $0.003333
  • Next Stage: $0.005
  • Final Presale Price: $0.02
  • Target Listing Price: $0.10

With over $15 million raised to date, investor demand appears robust. At full valuation, presale participants could see returns as high as 1,000x, contingent on successful post-launch market performance and exchange traction.

XYZVerse plans listings on both centralized and decentralized exchanges following the presale, aiming to transition from speculative asset to a widely traded token.

Community as catalyst

Backed by a sports-centric ethos, XYZVerse is cultivating a brand identity designed to endure. Its creators are betting that tribal loyalty — long a hallmark of athletic franchises — can be replicated in the memecoin economy.

As demand accelerates and pricing stages close rapidly, early entrants are positioning for significant upside. For now, XYZ remains one of the more closely watched memecoins on the 2025 launch calendar.

Cardano

The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally - 2

Cardano (ADA) has made significant strides recently. In the past week, its price rose by 17.57%, and over the last month, it climbed by 54.66%. However, it’s still down 11.94% over six months. Currently, ADA trades between $0.75 and $0.93.

This upward trend suggests potential for further gains. The nearest resistance is at $1.01, about 10% above the current price. Surpassing this could lead to the next resistance at $1.19, a possible 25% increase. On the downside, support is at $0.64, roughly 15% below, and then at $0.45.

Technical indicators offer mixed signals. The 10-day and 100-day SMAs are close, indicating consolidation. The RSI at 41.56 shows neutral momentum. Stochastic at 26.84 and a negative MACD of -0.0032 hint at slight bearishness. ADA might consolidate before a significant move.

Conclusion

Established tokens like ADA are promising, but XYZVerse aims for significant growth by uniting sports fans globally in its community-driven memecoin ecosystem.

To learn more about XYZ, visit its website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The floating profit of the “BTC ancient whale who high-profiled ETH swap” has exceeded 16.9 million US dollars

The floating profit of the “BTC ancient whale who high-profiled ETH swap” has exceeded 16.9 million US dollars

PANews reported on October 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as BTC fell below $112,000, the floating profit of the "ancient BTC whale who switched to ETH in a high-profile manner" has exceeded $16.9 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,956.46-2.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,002.23-4.06%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.06584+1.63%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 14:51
Share
Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
1
1$0.006201+57.50%
Union
U$0.00694-6.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01757-2.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
Share
Glassnode: This round of crypto market sell-off is a leverage-driven event, not a large-scale market capitulation

Glassnode: This round of crypto market sell-off is a leverage-driven event, not a large-scale market capitulation

PANews reported on October 14th that Glassnode published an analysis stating that during the recent sell-off, over 90% of Bitcoin's supply was still profitable, with the majority of losses coming from top buyers. Unlike the FTX and Luna crashes (when less than 65% of the supply was profitable), this was not a large-scale market capitulation, but rather a structurally different, leverage-driven market event.
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009026-5.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Terra
LUNA$0.09853-3.96%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 15:08
Share

Trending News

More

The floating profit of the “BTC ancient whale who high-profiled ETH swap” has exceeded 16.9 million US dollars

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Glassnode: This round of crypto market sell-off is a leverage-driven event, not a large-scale market capitulation

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Garrett Jin: Crypto investors shouldn't rely solely on narratives and personal emotions to make investment decisions