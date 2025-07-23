Plasma Launches New Phase of Stablecoin Collective: Workshop Kicks Off

By: PANews
2025/07/23 21:32

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Plasma announcement, the Plasma stablecoin collective has officially entered a new stage, launching new initiatives such as monthly seminars. As the mainnet beta is approaching, Plasma has added new roles such as builders and early contributors, and encouraged members to participate in teams to demonstrate the importance of stablecoins in promoting global capital flows. Teams must submit before July 25, and the first seminar will be held on July 28. Plasma said that education is the core of promoting the popularization of stablecoins, and collaborative discussions are an efficient way to make collective progress. Outstanding projects will also have the opportunity to receive support.

The floating profit of the “BTC ancient whale who high-profiled ETH swap” has exceeded 16.9 million US dollars

PANews reported on October 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as BTC fell below $112,000, the floating profit of the "ancient BTC whale who switched to ETH in a high-profile manner" has exceeded $16.9 million.
PANews2025/10/14 14:51
Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
Glassnode: This round of crypto market sell-off is a leverage-driven event, not a large-scale market capitulation

PANews reported on October 14th that Glassnode published an analysis stating that during the recent sell-off, over 90% of Bitcoin's supply was still profitable, with the majority of losses coming from top buyers. Unlike the FTX and Luna crashes (when less than 65% of the supply was profitable), this was not a large-scale market capitulation, but rather a structurally different, leverage-driven market event.
PANews2025/10/14 15:08
