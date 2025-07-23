Pump Fun prints $10.2m in weekly fees but early unlocks haunt PUMP token

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/23 21:15
FUNToken
FUN$0.005366+3.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008586-9.90%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003747-13.00%

Pump.fun generates activity with weekly fees and remains robust; however, its token’s price continues to decline.

Summary
  • PUMP token is slipping despite robust trading activity
  • Recently launched DEX accounts for 50% of fees
  • Early token unlocks are flooding PUMP supply

Pump.fun (PUMP) continues to slip, despite relatively robust DeFi activity. Between July 14 and July 20, the Solana-based (SOL) memecoin launchpad generated $10.2 million in platform fees. Yet despite this performance, the token has almost halved in value.

The $10.2 million in weekly fees include both those from its memecoin launchpad and its recently launched DEX. Currently, both generate about the same amount of fees. Notably, @defiIgnas points out that this puts Pump.fun in 17th place by generated fees in the whole crypto industry.

This is significant, as 25% of the Pump.fun DEX fees go toward token burns. This means that the token’s scarcity is directly tied to the fees generated on its platform. Still, while the fees generated were trending down since the token’s launch, PUMP’s price fell much more sharply.

Early token unlocks hurt PUMP’s price

Since its launch on July 12, the Pump token has dropped 47.91% from $0.00716 to its current price of $0.003691. The most likely reason for this price drop was insider selling, both by the team and private investors.

Notably, the PUMP token public sale, open to all investors, accounted for just 15% of the tokens. At the same time, 18% were reserved for private investors. Moreover, all of these tokens were unlocked immediately after the ICO.

This means that whales controlled more than half of the tradable tokens on launch, and many of them dumped their tokens immediately. According to earlier reports, two private investors have already sold 25.5 billion PUMP tokens, generating a $39.6 million profit.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0.01383--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Share
The floating profit of the “BTC ancient whale who high-profiled ETH swap” has exceeded 16.9 million US dollars

The floating profit of the “BTC ancient whale who high-profiled ETH swap” has exceeded 16.9 million US dollars

PANews reported on October 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as BTC fell below $112,000, the floating profit of the "ancient BTC whale who switched to ETH in a high-profile manner" has exceeded $16.9 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,109.21-2.82%
Ethereum
ETH$4,006.98-4.22%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.06584+1.62%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 14:51
Share
Glassnode: This round of crypto market sell-off is a leverage-driven event, not a large-scale market capitulation

Glassnode: This round of crypto market sell-off is a leverage-driven event, not a large-scale market capitulation

PANews reported on October 14th that Glassnode published an analysis stating that during the recent sell-off, over 90% of Bitcoin's supply was still profitable, with the majority of losses coming from top buyers. Unlike the FTX and Luna crashes (when less than 65% of the supply was profitable), this was not a large-scale market capitulation, but rather a structurally different, leverage-driven market event.
Notcoin
NOT$0.000903-8.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Terra
LUNA$0.09866-4.02%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 15:08
Share

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

The floating profit of the “BTC ancient whale who high-profiled ETH swap” has exceeded 16.9 million US dollars

Glassnode: This round of crypto market sell-off is a leverage-driven event, not a large-scale market capitulation

Garrett Jin: Crypto investors shouldn't rely solely on narratives and personal emotions to make investment decisions

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Keeps Interest Rate Stable