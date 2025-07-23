Nature's Miracle Announces $20 Million XRP Corporate Treasury Plan By: PANews 2025/07/23 20:47

PANews reported on July 23 that according to PRNewswire, vertical farming technology company Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) announced that it will set up an XRP corporate treasury plan of up to $20 million. The company will use the proceeds from equity financing from GHS Investments to purchase XRP and meet working capital needs.