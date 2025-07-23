What Is DePIN — Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks?

By: Incrypted
2025/07/23 16:27
RealLink
REAL$0.06824-5.12%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.7773-1.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00372+4.49%
In this article:

1. What Is DePIN?

2. How Does DePIN Work?

3. Advantages and Disadvantages of DePIN

4. DePIN: Forecasts and Future Prospects

5. Conclusions

The expansion of blockchain technology has long moved beyond the realm of cryptocurrency transactions and the virtual world. The industry is evolving at such a rapid pace that companies across a wide range of sectors are now actively integrating blockchain into their operational and production systems.

One compelling example of blockchain’s real-world application is the rise of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks, or DePIN. The team at Incrypted took a closer look at what makes these systems unique — and why they could play a pivotal role in the future of decentralized technology.

At its core, DePIN refers to the use of blockchain technology and decentralization principles to create, maintain, expand, and operate networks of physical infrastructure.

These networks are community-governed, and participants are rewarded with tokens for contributing to the system’s functionality and decentralization. In essence, users become stakeholders in the infrastructure they help support.

The idea of applying blockchain to real-world infrastructure first emerged nearly a decade ago. However, back then it wasn’t yet known under the unified term “DePIN.” Early innovators in this space include the developers behind Filecoin — a project often regarded as a pioneer in decentralized infrastructure.

The concept aims to aggregate and optimize the use of service providers’ resources for end users. With built-in economic incentives, providers are motivated to boost the efficiency of their computing power, while users benefit from significantly lower fees compared to traditional corporate services.

DePIN operates at the intersection of blockchain technology and real-world physical infrastructure — and here’s how it works in practice.

A provider manages a physical asset, while middleware software handles the interaction between that asset and the blockchain. This software collects real-time data on the activity of each device or resource and transmits it to the decentralized network.

The blockchain protocol acts like an autonomous coordinator, distributing demand across providers and calculating token-based rewards based on their performance and contribution.

This structure incentivizes providers to make the most of their unused or underutilized resources — turning idle capacity into productive infrastructure.

DePIN projects generally fall into two broad categories:

  1. Physical Resource Networks (PRNs) – These rely heavily on geolocation and offer non-fungible resources tied to a specific place. Their services are usually localized and often relate to mobile technologies or energy systems.
  2. Digital Resource Networks (DRNs) – These provide computing power or storage space, and their resources are location-agnostic and interchangeable.

DePIN is already reshaping various industries, with notable use cases across:

  • Wireless connectivity (Helium)
  • Decentralized cloud storage  (Arweave)
  • Smart energy grids (Arcreen)
  • Mobile data solutions (Dimo)
  • Decentralized computing (Nunet)
  • Mapping and geolocation services (Hivemapper)
  • Healthcare data systems (Healthblocks)

Next, let’s take a closer look at some of the most prominent and successful DePIN projects in the space.

Filecoin

Filecoin is a decentralized data storage platform built on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). Launched as one of the earliest real-world applications of the DePIN concept, the idea behind Filecoin dates all the way back to 2014.

The system allows users to store their data across a distributed network by paying network miners for available storage space. But there’s a twist — pricing is dynamic and constantly shifting, as miners compete to offer the lowest rates. The more space a miner contributes, the higher their potential reward in the network’s native cryptocurrency, FIL.

This competitive model not only drives down storage costs for users but also incentivizes miners to maximize their available capacity.

As of March 8, 2024, FIL was trading at $10.09.

Helium

Helium is a decentralized wireless network designed to provide low-cost internet access — often more affordable than traditional providers in countries like the United States or Canada.

Data is transmitted through user-operated hotspots that utilize Helium LongFi technology. Miners who maintain these network nodes earn HNT tokens, while subscribers receive MOBILE tokens, which can be used to renew their data plans.

As of the time of writing, the Helium network boasts over 984,900 active hotspots across more than 170 countries, with the highest concentration found in the U.S. and parts of Europe. 

Render

Render is a decentralized rendering platform that connects creators with unused GPU power across the network. Providers offer up their graphics processing units (GPUs) to support visual content creation — from animations to complex 3D scenes — and are rewarded in RENDER tokens for their contributions.

In theory, the DePIN model has the potential to radically transform how we manage and interact with physical infrastructure. By leveraging blockchain and smart contracts, it introduces greater efficiency and transparency, allowing communities — rather than corporations — to make key decisions collectively.

DePIN can be seen as a form of “industrial DAO,” where all participants have equal rights and contribute to a truly independent infrastructure. 

The system is also highly flexible and horizontally scalable. With a motivated user and operator base, the deployment of decentralized physical infrastructure can be accelerated exponentially.

DePIN’s pricing model is often considered more accessible and equitable. Because the infrastructure is community-owned, service costs are driven not by profit margins, but by fairness and availability.

Another key advantage is the token-based incentive system, which allows participants to earn passive income while contributing to the health and growth of the ecosystem.

However, DePIN is not without its drawbacks:

  • vulnerability to hacks and system errors
  • high volatility of token values
  • the need for participants to have a certain level of technical expertise

Additionally, the lack of regulatory oversight poses risks. In some cases, DePIN networks could be misused for illegal activities — such as storing or distributing unlawful content — due to their decentralized and often anonymous nature.

In 2023, the DePIN ecosystem expanded rapidly, surpassing 650 projects, according to analysts at Messari. During the same period, infrastructure projects collectively added over 600,000 new nodes to their networks, highlighting robust growth and increasing adoption.

Number of New Nodes in DePIN Projects in 2023 Source: Messari.

Analysts at Messari have identified several major trends shaping the development of DePIN in 2024. According to experts, meme tokens could play a significant role in driving mass adoption of DePIN projects. To illustrate their point, they cite the BONK airdrop for users of the Solana Saga smartphone as a successful example.

Additionally, analysts view Asia as the region with the greatest potential for rapid growth and deployment of decentralized infrastructure projects. They expect some of the most impactful initiatives in the sector to emerge from this region between 2024 and 2025.

Lex Sokolin, founder of Generative Ventures, predicts a close interplay between DePIN systems and artificial intelligence: 

The earliest DePIN developments appeared roughly a decade ago, and since then, the number of projects in this field has grown exponentially.

The sector’s market capitalization now exceeds $20 billion, excluding real-world assets (RWA) and blockchain oracles, according to Messari. Yet, DePIN projects remain relatively niche — even within the crypto community — let alone in terms of widespread mainstream adoption.

Implementing decentralized physical infrastructure will take time, as significant challenges still need to be addressed. Nevertheless, experts agree that DePIN systems will play a crucial role in shaping the future and have the potential to fundamentally transform how physical infrastructure operates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

The post Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. One of the key things I like to track in crypto is a subjective criterion I call “where are new interesting developments and proposals taking place.” There are plenty of dashboards and analytics sites for this, the most popular being the Electric Capital site. The issue is that it still shows Polkadot as having a lot of developers. (At Blockworks we solved the noise problem with active users; maybe we can try the same for active developers.) Because of this noise, I prefer to track two simple observations: What is the velocity of new products launching, and how much mindshare are these products capturing? Are many people getting nerdsniped into discussing the novelties and intricacies of the chain? A related point is the caliber of people being attracted to new ecosystems. For example, over the past few years, Solana (and Ethereum) attracted the majority of talent. Talent generally goes where: It can solve interesting problems or create interesting projects. It can make a lot of money. In a podcast I did with Icebergy about a year ago, we discussed how crypto still wasn’t attracting talent at the levels AI was, despite offering faster exits and more money. AI was (and probably still is) more interesting to most talent and seen as more prestigious. After FTX, crypto lost a lot of credibility and has only recently started recovering as larger institutional players re-entered. Apart from FTX, crypto has also been criticized for being full of low-effort forks and limited utility products. This dynamic isn’t unique to crypto though. Many AI companies are also just building wrappers around GPT, which is as uninteresting as some projects in crypto. Anyway, to the point: Historically, Solana has captured the majority of…
Threshold
T$0.01278-4.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02365-6.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014848+10.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:13
Share
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale’s newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum. Cardano & The Grayscale ETF Breakthrough Cardano (ADA) was […]
Movement
MOVE$0.08225-4.36%
Cardano
ADA$0.6751-5.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
Share
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002108+0.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.167-1.54%
Movement
MOVE$0.08225-4.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26
Share

Trending News

More

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Best Crypto Presales to Watch: BlockDAG, Snorter Bot, Best Wallet, and SUBBD Compared

Bitcoin OG Whale Who Predicted Last Crash Opens $392M Short — Is Another Crash Coming?