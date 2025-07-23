Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund conversion stayed by SEC hours after approval

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/23 14:27
Union
U$0.0004107+2.41%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.901-4.25%
FUND
FUND$0.01383--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002253+1.66%

Shortly after approving the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund conversion, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission paused the decision for a full Commission review. So, why is the SEC halting approvals?

Summary
  • Bitwise’s ETF approval was halted just hours after clearance, leaving its multi-asset crypto fund in regulatory limbo.
  • Grayscale’s GDLC faced a similar stay earlier this month, prompting the firm to warn that the delay could harm investors.
  • The BITW index fund holds a market-cap-weighted basket of ten leading crypto assets, led by Bitcoin and Ethereum.

On July 22, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets granted accelerated approval for Bitwise’s proposal to convert its over-the-counter crypto index fund into a spot exchange-traded fund.

The move would have allowed the fund to list and trade on NYSE Arca under amended Rule 8.500‑E, which governs Trust Units. The approval was seen as a milestone for multi-asset crypto ETFs in the U.S.

However, later the same day, the SEC’s Office of the Secretary issued a notice stating that the Commission would review the delegated action. 

Under Rule 431 of the Commission’s Rules of Practice, such a review results in an automatic stay. This means the approval is suspended until the full Commission decides whether to uphold, modify, or overturn it.

What is the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF?

The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, launched in 2017 and trading under the ticker BITW, is designed to track the performance of the ten largest crypto assets, excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens. 

The fund rebalances monthly and, as of June 2025, held nearly 90% of its portfolio in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Other holdings included XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Avalanche, Litecoin, and Polkadot.

Bitwise’s goal was to convert BITW from an over-the-counter product into a regulated ETF, allowing broader investor access and potential fee reductions.

The approval would have permitted NYSE Arca to list shares of the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF.

According to the SEC’s order, the fund met key conditions, including holding at least 85% of its assets in digital commodities that already serve as the primary holdings of approved ETFs, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitwise’s goal was to convert BITW from an over-the-counter product into a regulated ETF, allowing broader investor access and potential fee reductions.

Why did SEC issue the stay order?

This is not the first time the SEC has taken such action. On July 1, the Commission’s Division of Trading and Markets approved Grayscale’s request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETF. 

Just one day later, the Commission stayed the decision using the same Rule 431 process. Like BITW, GDLC holds a mix of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

The repeated use of Rule 431 to halt staff-level approvals has caused frustration among issuers, with Grayscale previously warning that the delay is harming investors. At the time, the issuer said it may consider filing a petition to force the regulator to allow its fund to begin trading as soon as possible.

Bitwise has not yet commented on the latest pause.

According to experts like Van Buren Capital’s Scott Johnsson, the SEC may have planned the reversals in advance, possibly anticipating opposition from Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, who is widely known as a vocal crypto skeptic.

On the other hand, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart speculated that the agency may be stalling as it finalises a unified framework for crypto ETFs.

“Might be the SEC’s way of stalling these things from becoming ETFs before they come up with a digital assets ETF framework. AKA some sort of generic listing standard for what digital assets are allowed in an ETF wrapper and what criteria they’ll use,” Seyffart said in an X post responding to Jhonsson.

Nate Geraci, co-founder of The ETF Institute, has called the development a “bizarre situation” and has urged the regulator to swiftly “convert/uplist” the fund.

SEC delayed Bitwise’s Ethereum staking ETFs

The Commission is currently reviewing a plethora of ETFs tracking the prices of various cryptocurrencies, but it has also shown hesitation when it comes to more complex proposals, particularly those involving staking mechanisms.

On June 30, the SEC delayed its decision on Bitwise’s proposal to allow Ethereum staking within a spot ETF structure. The agency instead opened the application to public comment, requesting feedback on whether staking rewards introduce risks that traditional ETFs are not equipped to manage.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana official and its founder Toly retweeted the tweet about Solana's Chinese name solicitation.

Solana official and its founder Toly retweeted the tweet about Solana's Chinese name solicitation.

PANews reported on October 14th that Solana founder Toly and Solana's official X account retweeted a Chinese name solicitation campaign for Solana proposed by Trends.fun founder Mable: "Someone reminded me a few days ago that Solana still doesn't have a Chinese name. Ethereum's Chinese name, ETH, has helped spread ETH more widely in the East. Perhaps now is the time to listen to the community's voice and come up with a good Chinese name."
FUNToken
FUN$0.005376+2.38%
ME
ME$0.4547-2.86%
Threshold
T$0.01289-3.80%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 12:56
Share
Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal

Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal

The post Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump’s new crypto policies lift XRP Tundra’s appeal, emphasizing transparency, compliance, and interest in emerging digital assets.   The U.S. government’s new stance on crypto has sparked interest in projects like XRP Tundra.  Under President Trump’s leadership, policies have shifted towards clear and practical regulations for digital assets. This change is particularly beneficial for projects with transparent infrastructure, such as XRP Tundra. The project’s ability to meet the government’s verification standards has helped it gain more attention. Policy Changes Favor Transparency in Crypto Trump’s recent executive order focused on strengthening U.S. leadership in digital financial technology. This order revoked previous policies that limited crypto innovation and established clearer guidelines.  A key aspect of the new approach is the creation of a Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Their goal is to develop unified regulations to ensure a more stable crypto market. These changes have made it easier for blockchain projects with verified operations to thrive. XRP Tundra’s on-chain accountability and transparent processes fit well with the administration’s push for verified infrastructure.  The project’s audits by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and FreshCoins validate its smart contracts, adding another layer of trust. This level of transparency aligns with the new regulatory environment. Tundra’s Dual-Token Model and Compliance Features XRP Tundra operates with a dual-token model, using TUNDRA-S on Solana for utility and TUNDRA-X on XRP for governance. This structure allows the project to provide both functionality and security to its users.  The ongoing presale offers TUNDRA-S at $0.1 and TUNDRA-X at $0.05, with bonuses available for early investors. The project also emphasizes security and compliance through regular audits and identity verification. This attention to detail ensures that it aligns with the U.S. government’s requirements for transparency.  As the regulatory landscape evolves, XRP Tundra is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for verified…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.174-2.37%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004706-9.53%
XRP
XRP$2.4611-6.25%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/14 13:43
Share
Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story

Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story

Crypto records are filled with mythical moments when early believers turned small investments into life-changing wealth. Shiba Inu stands as one of the most iconic examples, transforming a few hundred bucks into tens of millions at some stage in its meteoric 2021 rally. Today, a new project—Ozak AI—is shooting comparable early buzz. But unlike Shiba, […] The post Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601-4.29%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08058-4.52%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003606-0.19%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/14 13:32
Share

Trending News

More

Solana official and its founder Toly retweeted the tweet about Solana's Chinese name solicitation.

Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal

Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

California Governor Signs Bill to Protect Unclaimed Cryptocurrency from Forced Liquidation