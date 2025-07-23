Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $67.9322 million yesterday, with only Grayscale ETF GBTC achieving net inflow

PANews reported on July 23 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 22, Eastern Time) was US$67.9322 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net inflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a daily net inflow of US$7.51 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.535 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Bitwise ETF BITB, with a daily net outflow of US$42.2664 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of BITB has reached US$2.277 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$154.773 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.5%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.551 billion.