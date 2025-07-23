Ed Finance has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to provide digital asset deposit and withdrawal services By: PANews 2025/07/23 09:06

PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, Eddid Financial announced that its Eddid Securities and Futures has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to provide digital asset deposit and withdrawal services, laying the foundation for the group to further develop digital asset transactions in the future, including stablecoins and tokenized physical asset (RWA) product distribution. The group's flagship trading application Eddid ONE will also be upgraded, and investors will be able to directly deposit and withdraw a variety of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and USDT-TRC.