WLFI’s associated address added another 1,740 ETH 2 minutes ago, worth $6.5 million By: PANews 2025/07/23 09:23

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address added another 1,740 ETH (worth $6.5 million) 2 minutes ago. In the past six days, the three WLFIs have bought a total of 5,608.48 ETH (about $19.46 million) at an average price of $3,469.66, and this part of the position has made a floating profit of $1.457 million.