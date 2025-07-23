BNB breaks through $800, hitting a new all-time high By: PANews 2025/07/23 08:47

PANews reported on July 23 that market data showed that BNB broke through $800 and is now trading at $803.43, with a 24-hour increase of 4.93%, setting a record high.