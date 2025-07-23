A new wallet bought another 32,640 ETH through OTC transactions, worth $122 million By: PANews 2025/07/23 09:22

ETH $4,021.57 -3.52% WALLET $0.02523 +2.81%

According to PANews on July 23, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the newly created wallet 0x3dF3 bought another 32,640 ETH (worth US$122 million) through over-the-counter transactions, and a total of 43,787 ETH (worth US$163 million) was purchased in the past four days.