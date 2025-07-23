WisdomTree renames its stablecoin WUSD to USDW and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the future By: PANews 2025/07/23 08:34

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Cointelegraph, WisdomTree announced that it would rename its stablecoin WUSD to USDW, and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the future. Currently, the stablecoin is only available on the Stellar platform.