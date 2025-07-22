US stocks largely flat as investors weigh earnings, tariffs

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:33

Stocks are little changed in early trading on Tuesday as investors pay attention to corporate earnings and the latest tariffs news.

Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered 25 points up while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hugged the flatline at 0.03% and -0.13% respectively. Tech stocks had previously bolstered the latter’s push to a sixth straight winning session on Monday. 

The less upbeat Wall Street was likely a reaction to the corporate earnings, with results of General Motors unimpressive. The automaker reported a 32% drop in core profit. The firm announced results before markets opened on Tuesday and showed a $1.1 billion slash on second-quarter profits amid the reported impact of tariffs. 

GM’s stock fell as investors reacted to the news that tariffs will likely have a more significant impact in the current quarter. Investors await earnings results from Alphabet and Tesla on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin (BTC) showed resilience as price moved back above $119k following a bout of profit-taking and capital rotation. Oil and gold hovered flat.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged to 4.36% while the 2-year Treasury yield hovered at 3.84% and the 30-year yield ticked up one basis point to 4.93%. 

U.S.-China trade agreement

Stocks have reacted resolutely to the tariffs headwinds since an initial dump earlier in the year. 

Investors are likely to consider comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the U.S.-China trade agreement struck in mid-May might get an extension as the Aug. 12 deadline approaches. Bessent hinted at this while speaking to Fox Business on Tuesday, noting that he will be meeting his Chinese counterparts in Sweden this coming week.

The two trading partners agreed a 90-day pause to most of the heavy-hitting tariffs in May, buoying stocks. An Aug. 1 deadline for tariffs against other major U.S. trading partners is still in place.

Eyes on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell

The outlook across the U.S. Treasury yields is delicately poised ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech in the morning, with the Fed chair increasingly under pressure to step down. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said Powell does not need to step down, but he has an opportunity to work on his legacy as the central bank comes under scrutiny over issues such as the $2.5 billion.

Trump has also signalled he won’t fire Powell (such an action would likely lead to a legal challenge). Still, investors will be keen on what the central bank chief says about tariffs and the U.S. economy ahead of the Fed’s upcoming meeting on July 29.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has referred to Bitcoin as a “digital gold” and acknowledged that the cryptocurrency now serves as a legitimate alternative asset.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371+2.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 12:08
Share
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on October 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$429 million yesterday (October 13, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$310 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$14.178 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$49.6729 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.481 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.748 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.56%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.480 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.000062-12.26%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000085-1.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,070.17-1.34%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 11:54
Share
Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

PANews reported on October 14th that Multicoin Capital General Counsel Greg Xethalis posted on the X platform that there is currently market confusion regarding the US SEC and spot ETPs, and that everyone is currently waiting for the government to reopen. The 19b-4 application deadlines for Litecoin and Solana are October 2nd and October 10th, respectively. Due to the introduction of the Common Listing Standards, these and related applications do not need to be considered separately. Although they are technically automatically effective, exchanges will use this information to determine whether to list them. Generally, S-1 registration statements require expedited review by the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance before they can become effective. The submitted S-1 registration statement includes a "delay amendment" to prevent the S-1 from automatically becoming effective. The SEC staff responsible for reviewing these products are on leave, which means the review process for the new registration statement has been slowed down until the government reopens. Conservative estimates suggest that the Solana spot ETP will launch within a week of the government reopening. Technically, issuers have 20 days from filing a registration statement to revoke the late amendment and make the registration statement effective. Some issuers and a few cryptocurrency ETPs have already revoke their late amendments; however, this doesn't guarantee a Halloween launch. Issuers still need to file Form 8-A, and exchanges must file Notice 8a-12b to complete registration. In short, many ETPs will launch as soon as the US government reopens or the exchanges make their decisions. Therefore, there's no need to worry about the October 19b-4 filing deadline, which is the deadline for the SRO rule, and the proposed rules have already been approved (subjective cryptoasset applications are still being processed).
4
4$0.14344-19.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000921-4.16%
1
1$0.006416+63.88%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 11:47
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $327 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners