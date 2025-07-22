GENIUS Act sparks XRP and ETH holders’ move to APT Miner

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:00
Movement
MOVE$0.0852-0.46%
XRP
XRP$2.5145-1.40%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02349-1.67%
Ethereum
ETH$4,079-1.23%
Aptos
APT$3.731-2.35%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

While the GENIUS Act sparks debate across crypto circles, many XRP and ETH holders have already turned to APT Miner for steady, stress-free income.

Table of Contents

  • How to use APT Miner
  • Summary

The news of the passage of the GENIUS Act has been very popular recently, and the entire crypto community is discussing issues like regulatory implementation and stablecoin legislation. It is indeed a signal that the industry is finally getting back on the right track.

However, even before this news became popular, many investors had already quietly changed their strategies. In particular, some of the older users who held XRP and ETH no longer waited for the price of the currency to rise, but instead, transferred their assets to APT Miner for cloud mining and started to a earn stable passive income.

These early adopters grew tired of watching their assets fluctuate with little long-term gain. Instead of suffering anxiety over price swings, they opted for APT Miner’s fixed-income contracts. This platform automatically credits daily returns and returns the principal at the end of the term.

APT Miner, a UK-registered company established in 2018, has earned a reputation for reliability and simplicity. The platform caters to users looking for minimal effort. Once a contract is selected, the system manages everything automatically. There is no need to purchase hardware or monitor the market.

Though APT Miner does not promise overnight riches, its appeal lies in long-term stability. Some users have reported earning around $3,000 daily through XRP contracts alone. More importantly, this income comes consistently.

The GENIUS Act has also strengthened confidence in platforms like APT Miner. With legal registration, transparent contract mechanisms, and the use of clean energy for mining, it stands out in the industry. Friends and former skeptics of mining have reportedly changed their stance after witnessing consistent earnings firsthand.

Readers should note that APT Miner is not a tool for short-term speculation but a reliable long-term solution. It transforms idle assets into productive ones by generating daily returns without the emotional rollercoaster of price charts. The emphasis is not on quick profits, but on sustainability and financial stability.

How to use APT Miner

  • Users can register with an email address (get $15 bonus).
  • Next, they must choose the contract that suits their needs.
  • Then, they can pay the contract fee.
  • Users get a fixed income.

The table below outlines the potential benefits users could earn.

BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466): Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $8.

DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-DOGE-Pro): Investment amount: $ 600 , Total net profit: $ 600 + $ 72 .

BTC (Antminer-S19-XP): Investment amount: $2,500, Total net profit: $2,500 + $ 660 .

BTC (Antminer-S19k-Pro): Investment amount: $10,000, total net profit $ 10,000 + $4,650.

[BTC (AntminerT21)]: Investment amount: 15,000 USD , Total net profit: 15,000 USD + 8,400 USD .

[BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3)]: Investment amount: USD 60,000 , total net profit: USD 60,000 + USD 48,600 .

For more contract information, users can visit the official contracts page on the website.

After activating the contract, APT Miner will automatically mine for users. The income will be settled to the users’ account every day. The principal will be returned after the contract ends.

The platform uses mining machines from major brands such as Bitmain and Shenma, and the system is stable and operates efficiently. APT Miner is registered in the U.K., and it is being used by more than 9 million users.

The platform’s user interface is simple and intuitive, and even cryptocurrency novices can easily get started. APT Miner supports a variety of mainstream digital currency payment methods, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, USDT, etc., providing users with flexible asset management.

In terms of profit mechanism, the platform has developed a daily settlement contract model, which provides fixed income every 24 hours and automatically returns the principal after the contract ends, helping users achieve stable and continuous profit growth.

APT Miner is not a new project that has become popular, but it is stable, compliant, and can make the currency really “move”. Rather than chasing trends, it offers users a reliable way to generate income with minimal effort. In a market that’s becoming more disciplined, consistency and peace of mind are increasingly valued, and APT Miner delivers both.

To learn more about APT Miner, visit the official website or download the app. Official email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has referred to Bitcoin as a “digital gold” and acknowledged that the cryptocurrency now serves as a legitimate alternative asset.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371+3.05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 12:08
Share
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on October 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$429 million yesterday (October 13, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$310 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$14.178 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$49.6729 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.481 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.748 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.56%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.480 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.000062-12.21%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000085-1.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,072.69-1.43%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 11:54
Share
Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

PANews reported on October 14th that Multicoin Capital General Counsel Greg Xethalis posted on the X platform that there is currently market confusion regarding the US SEC and spot ETPs, and that everyone is currently waiting for the government to reopen. The 19b-4 application deadlines for Litecoin and Solana are October 2nd and October 10th, respectively. Due to the introduction of the Common Listing Standards, these and related applications do not need to be considered separately. Although they are technically automatically effective, exchanges will use this information to determine whether to list them. Generally, S-1 registration statements require expedited review by the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance before they can become effective. The submitted S-1 registration statement includes a "delay amendment" to prevent the S-1 from automatically becoming effective. The SEC staff responsible for reviewing these products are on leave, which means the review process for the new registration statement has been slowed down until the government reopens. Conservative estimates suggest that the Solana spot ETP will launch within a week of the government reopening. Technically, issuers have 20 days from filing a registration statement to revoke the late amendment and make the registration statement effective. Some issuers and a few cryptocurrency ETPs have already revoke their late amendments; however, this doesn't guarantee a Halloween launch. Issuers still need to file Form 8-A, and exchanges must file Notice 8a-12b to complete registration. In short, many ETPs will launch as soon as the US government reopens or the exchanges make their decisions. Therefore, there's no need to worry about the October 19b-4 filing deadline, which is the deadline for the SRO rule, and the proposed rules have already been approved (subjective cryptoasset applications are still being processed).
4
4$0.14093-19.72%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000921-4.46%
1
1$0.006423+67.17%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 11:47
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $327 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow

Scallop: SCA locked tokens exceed 50 million, accounting for 20% of the total tokens