Japanese Textile Materials Company Kitabo Plans to Buy About $5.4 Million in Bitcoin

By: PANews
2025/07/22 19:44

PANews reported on July 22 that according to NLNico , Japanese textile materials company Kitabo Co announced plans to purchase 800 million yen (about 5.4 million US dollars) worth of Bitcoin as part of its new funding strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

TLDRs; Osome launches AI accounting services in Dubai, marking entry into the UAE market. The startup targets Dubai’s 1M+ SMEs amid rising regulatory and e-invoicing demands. Legal details on Osome’s UAE licensing remain undisclosed, raising regulatory questions. Osome joins GITEX 2025 to build fintech and VC partnerships across the Middle East. AI-driven business management platform [...] The post AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0848+2.66%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003849+18.43%
VinuChain
VC$0.00267-1.11%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 11:35
Share
Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

TLDRs; Foxconn commits $1.8B in Tamil Nadu to expand AI-led manufacturing and research, creating 14,000 high-value jobs. Tamil Nadu launches first Foxconn Desk to support the company’s local operations and supplier coordination. Investment aligns with India’s AI goals, promoting innovation and smart factory technology integration across production lines. Key project details remain undisclosed, leaving uncertainty [...] The post Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.006415+65.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0848+2.66%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003765+0.61%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 10:57
Share
Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Retail traders flood Mantle markets so can bulls keep the momentum alive?
Salamanca
DON$0.000676-4.24%
Threshold
T$0.0132-0.15%
Mantle
MNT$2.042+0.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Bittensor (TAO) Explained: A Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity

CZ responds to the $10 billion increase in personal assets after the October 11 flash crash: The figures are inaccurate and not updated in real time