47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas

By: Incrypted
2025/07/22 19:56
Particl
PART$0.2748-1.00%
  • Ukraine has presented an updated catalog of fintech companies, which contains data from a survey of 150 market participants.
  • Despite the fact that blockchain is still used by only 9% of respondents, 40% consider it a promising technology for the development of Ukrainian fintech.
  • The surveyed players see the greatest potential in artificial intelligence.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain segments are among the most promising areas for development. This was stated by 47% of respondents from fintech companies surveyed as part of the research conducted by the authors of the “Ukrainian Directory of Fintech Companies 2025”.

The publication contains the results of a survey of 150 industry participants and Ukrainian banks, as well as analytics from open sources — in particular, the NBU, the World Bank, the State Statistics Committee and the Ministry of Finance.

According to the survey, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies occupy only 3% of the total share of the local fintech industry.

At the same time, 40% of respondents mentioned blockchain as a promising technology for development in Ukraine. However, only 9% of market participants are currently implementing such solutions. This indicates a large space for growth potential, the analysts said.

In addition, the catalog notes a number of government initiatives, in particular, the adoption of a decree on the launch of a regulatory sandbox for startups in the field of artificial intelligence and blockchain.

The overwhelming majority — 90% of respondents — indicated AI as the most promising technology for the Ukrainian market.

According to the survey, several other areas have potential for development in Ukraine, namely payment solutions and digital wallets, open banking and API solutions.

Other popular technologies that companies are adopting include chatbots, cloud services, biometrics and robotic process automation. SWIFT services and similar systems for transferring funds, blockchain, internet of things, DeFi and NFT are used less frequently.

He also said that two large-scale projects are currently being worked on, which should become the foundation for the systemic development of AI in Ukraine. It is about the creation of the Ukrainian large language model and the development of a strategy for the development of artificial intelligence until 2030.

We would like to remind you that in June 2025, we reported that Ukraine started creating a national large language model.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

TLDRs; Osome launches AI accounting services in Dubai, marking entry into the UAE market. The startup targets Dubai’s 1M+ SMEs amid rising regulatory and e-invoicing demands. Legal details on Osome’s UAE licensing remain undisclosed, raising regulatory questions. Osome joins GITEX 2025 to build fintech and VC partnerships across the Middle East. AI-driven business management platform [...] The post AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0848+2.66%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003849+18.43%
VinuChain
VC$0.00267-1.11%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 11:35
Share
Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

TLDRs; Foxconn commits $1.8B in Tamil Nadu to expand AI-led manufacturing and research, creating 14,000 high-value jobs. Tamil Nadu launches first Foxconn Desk to support the company’s local operations and supplier coordination. Investment aligns with India’s AI goals, promoting innovation and smart factory technology integration across production lines. Key project details remain undisclosed, leaving uncertainty [...] The post Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.006415+65.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0848+2.66%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003765+0.61%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 10:57
Share
Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Retail traders flood Mantle markets so can bulls keep the momentum alive?
Salamanca
DON$0.000676-4.24%
Threshold
T$0.0132-0.15%
Mantle
MNT$2.042+0.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Bittensor (TAO) Explained: A Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity

CZ responds to the $10 billion increase in personal assets after the October 11 flash crash: The figures are inaccurate and not updated in real time