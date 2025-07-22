Quid Miner Launches Mobile App to Unlock Daily Cloud Mining for BTC, DOGE and XRP for Investors

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/22 19:10
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$536.2-0.53%
Union
U$0.0004142+1.27%
Solana
SOL$203.75+4.99%
RealLink
REAL$0.06997-1.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,506.38-0.97%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002956-2.31%
XRP
XRP$2.538-0.44%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.16319+4.76%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20656-0.61%
RWAX
APP$0.001412+8.61%

As cryptocurrency continues its evolution into a mainstream financial asset class, a growing number of investors are turning to new strategies for generating yield – without the risks of high-frequency trading.

Addressing this demand, UK-based Quid Miner has launched a mobile-first cloud mining app that empowers users in over to earn crypto passively, directly from their smartphones.

A New Era of Mining Accessibility

Founded in 2010 and officially entering the cloud mining space in 2018, Quid Miner has built a compliant, global infrastructure with strategic mining centers in the U.S., Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan.

Users can now mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) without purchasing any hardware or writing a single line of code.

Why Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining enables users to lease computing power from professional mining farms. Instead of managing physical machines, Quid Miner users subscribe to automated contracts and receive daily earnings based on real-time performance.

This model is especially suited for those seeking passive income or long-term exposure to digital assets – without the headaches of technical maintenance or market timing.

Why It Matters Now

Amid rising inflation, volatile interest rates, and global economic uncertainty, many are seeking diversified, alternative income streams. Quid Miner offers a way to tap into the value creation of digital infrastructure without the learning curve of direct trading or staking.

The app’s AI engine automatically optimizes performance across multiple mining pools and supported coins.

Key Features at a Glance:

  1. AI Optimization Engine: Dynamically adjusts computing allocation to maximize returns
  2. Robust Security: McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensure real-time protection and encrypted transactions
  3. Multi-Coin, Multi-Chain Support: BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, LTC, SOL, BCH, and more
  4. Incentive System: Free $15 mining credit for new users, plus daily sign-in bonuses
  5. Mobile-First Design: Seamlessly mine, monitor, and manage operations via iOS or Android
  6. Sustainability Commitment: Fully powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact

Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner:

  1. Choose Quid Miner as your provider: Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free.
  2. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately.
  3. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences.

Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount and period, and the return income will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website.

About Quid Miner

Quid Miner is headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire, UK. It is a UK-regulated cloud mining platform that strictly adheres to international regulatory standards. Since 2018, Quid Miner has continued to expand its global layout and technical capabilities.

We always focus on compliance, user-centric design and global infrastructure, providing safe, efficient and convenient mining solutions to users in more than 180 countries.

With 24/7 multilingual support and a fully automated backend, Quid Miner is redefining what it means to be a participant in the digital economy. Ensure that global users enjoy an efficient mining experience.

Start mining smarter – securely, sustainably, and on your terms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

TLDRs; Osome launches AI accounting services in Dubai, marking entry into the UAE market. The startup targets Dubai’s 1M+ SMEs amid rising regulatory and e-invoicing demands. Legal details on Osome’s UAE licensing remain undisclosed, raising regulatory questions. Osome joins GITEX 2025 to build fintech and VC partnerships across the Middle East. AI-driven business management platform [...] The post AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0858+4.25%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003885+20.05%
VinuChain
VC$0.00268-0.74%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 11:35
Share
Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

TLDRs; Foxconn commits $1.8B in Tamil Nadu to expand AI-led manufacturing and research, creating 14,000 high-value jobs. Tamil Nadu launches first Foxconn Desk to support the company’s local operations and supplier coordination. Investment aligns with India’s AI goals, promoting innovation and smart factory technology integration across production lines. Key project details remain undisclosed, leaving uncertainty [...] The post Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.006464+67.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0858+4.25%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003769+0.74%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 10:57
Share
Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Retail traders flood Mantle markets so can bulls keep the momentum alive?
Salamanca
DON$0.000679-3.27%
Threshold
T$0.0133+0.75%
Mantle
MNT$2.0582+3.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Bittensor (TAO) Explained: A Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity

CZ responds to the $10 billion increase in personal assets after the October 11 flash crash: The figures are inaccurate and not updated in real time