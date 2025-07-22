DWF Labs co-founder: Falcon Finance funds have all been withdrawn from CEX, and the new transparency page will be launched this week By: PANews 2025/07/22 18:31

PANews reported on July 22 that Andrei Grachev, co-founder of DWF Labs and co-founder of Falcon Finance, wrote that Falcon Finance has withdrawn all funds from centralized exchanges and obtained a confirmation letter from the auditor. Currently, Falcon Finance is designing the structure of a new transparency page, which is expected to be launched this week.