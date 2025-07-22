OpenAI and Oracle reach agreement to build 4.5 GW "Stargate" AI data center By: PANews 2025/07/22 18:24

PANews reported on July 22 that OpenAI: and Oracle (ORCL.N) have reached an agreement to further develop 4.5 gigawatts of data center capacity for the Stargate project.