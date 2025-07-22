TD Cowen: Strategy premium is reasonable, Bitcoin holdings are expected to be close to 900,000 in 2027

By: PANews
2025/07/22 18:14
Blockstreet
PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block , TD Cowen said that the premium of Strategy ( MSTR ) is reasonable. After Strategy increased its holdings of 6,220 bitcoins last week, the number of bitcoins corresponding to each MSTR share increased by 20.8% from the beginning of the year. TD Cowen reiterated its $ 680 target price and expected the company to hold nearly 900,000 bitcoins by 2027. The report pointed out that Strategy continued to fund Bitcoin purchases by issuing new preferred shares " Stretch " , forming a capital flywheel effect. Analysts believe that the company continues to increase its holdings of Bitcoin through low-cost financing, and the number of Bitcoins per share continues to increase. This "intrinsic" premium is expected to continue for a long time, or even expand further.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

